New record: Wisin and Yandel announce a ninth performance of their “The Last Mission Tour”

Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin and Yandel opened a ninth performance of his concert “The Last Mission Tour”, thus breaking its record of eight performances at Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto RicoIn San Juan.

All the first seven functions are completely sold out

With the seventh performance, the so-called “Duo of history” was already approaching its record in the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, when they performed eight performances sold out in their entirety.

Last Monday, the performers announced what will be an extensive tour of North America and Puerto Rico, with which they will put an end to a career spanning almost two decades.

The urban music singers will begin the “tour” through 26 cities, which will begin on September 20 at the FTX Arena in Miami, in South Florida, and they will do so hand in hand with what will be their latest studio album, called also “The last mission”, which will be published between the months of April or May.

The reason for the second separation of the duo, after a first parenthesis in 2014 that lasted five years, has to do with their family commitments and their projects as soloists, as they pointed out.

Both the tour and the publication of what will be the duo’s tenth studio album were a gestation process that began before the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

The singers have added other artists of the genre to their next album, which will include Tego Calderon.

Today the duo published the new single that will be part of “The last mission”, whose first ‘single’ was “Recordar”, released last December.