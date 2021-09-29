News

New records for Lightning Network adoption

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The adoption of Lightning Network as a bitcoin payment system it is setting new records.

LN surge as a Bitcoin payment line

It has literally skyrocketed recently the capacity of the network expressed in number of bitcoin immobilized on the network so they can be exchanged.

At the beginning of the year, the capacity of the LN network was just over 1,000 BTC, and until the end of April it had increased by 20%, reaching over 1,200 BTC.

But starting from May it literally skyrocketed, since it had already exceeded 2,000 BTC in July and in the last few days has reached 3,000 BTC.

The first surge began in July, or rather later the announcement that El Salvador had declared Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

In El Salvador LN is used to receive remittances from abroad quickly and above all with extremely low costs, so it is likely that it is the most responsible for these increases.

The second surge started after 7 September, that is the date on which Bitcoin became in effect legal tender in the country.

For example, the official LN wallet issued by the Salvadoran government is processing more than 65,000 transactions every second, all on the Lightning Network.

The nearly 3,000 BTC immobilized on LN to date they have a total value of more than 125 million dollars, against 29 million at the end of 2020 and even 6 million at the end of 2019.

LN Bitcoin
LN and BTC payments

The use of LN channels to make payments

Thanks to the increase in value of bitcoin, the capacity of the LN network expressed in US dollars in the last year and a half increased by 1,700%.

The number of active channels on the Lightning Network has also grown, as they are now over 74,000 against 37,000 at the end of 2020. In eight months they have therefore doubled.

The fact that the capacity has increased in percentage far more than the channels (+ 200% vs + 100%) probably means that the individual LN channels were used very little until last year, while in the course of 2021 their use has increased considerably, as well as the number.

The use of LN channels to make payments on Twitter or Substack he might have played a role in this increase in use, as well as in number.

Bitfinex CTO, Paolo Ardoino, commented on this trend by saying:

“From a purely technical standpoint, anyone with experience and highly educated in computer science should know that the Lightning Network is the best way to build a robust, scalable, high-frequency payment system. Unsurprisingly, it is seeing record usage volumes as it is being implemented in real-world use cases like Twitter. The Lightning Network is one of the most bullish developments the Bitcoin ecosystem has seen so far. It has the potential to increase Bitcoin adoption and drive new investment in this industry. Also, if we talk about DeFi, I believe it will be the right way to build an ecosystem that is effectively scalable for mass adoption ”.

To date, the possible limits do not seem to be glimpsed yet that could stop the spread of LN adoption.



Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

638
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
489
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
454
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
453
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
451
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
438
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
436
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
434
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
407
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top