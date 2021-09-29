New records for Lightning Network adoption

The adoption of Lightning Network as a bitcoin payment system it is setting new records.

LN surge as a Bitcoin payment line

It has literally skyrocketed recently the capacity of the network expressed in number of bitcoin immobilized on the network so they can be exchanged.

At the beginning of the year, the capacity of the LN network was just over 1,000 BTC, and until the end of April it had increased by 20%, reaching over 1,200 BTC.

But starting from May it literally skyrocketed, since it had already exceeded 2,000 BTC in July and in the last few days has reached 3,000 BTC.

The first surge began in July, or rather later the announcement that El Salvador had declared Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

In El Salvador LN is used to receive remittances from abroad quickly and above all with extremely low costs, so it is likely that it is the most responsible for these increases.

The second surge started after 7 September, that is the date on which Bitcoin became in effect legal tender in the country.

For example, the official LN wallet issued by the Salvadoran government is processing more than 65,000 transactions every second, all on the Lightning Network.

The nearly 3,000 BTC immobilized on LN to date they have a total value of more than 125 million dollars, against 29 million at the end of 2020 and even 6 million at the end of 2019.

The use of LN channels to make payments

Thanks to the increase in value of bitcoin, the capacity of the LN network expressed in US dollars in the last year and a half increased by 1,700%.

The number of active channels on the Lightning Network has also grown, as they are now over 74,000 against 37,000 at the end of 2020. In eight months they have therefore doubled.

The fact that the capacity has increased in percentage far more than the channels (+ 200% vs + 100%) probably means that the individual LN channels were used very little until last year, while in the course of 2021 their use has increased considerably, as well as the number.

The use of LN channels to make payments on Twitter or Substack he might have played a role in this increase in use, as well as in number.

Bitfinex CTO, Paolo Ardoino, commented on this trend by saying:

“From a purely technical standpoint, anyone with experience and highly educated in computer science should know that the Lightning Network is the best way to build a robust, scalable, high-frequency payment system. Unsurprisingly, it is seeing record usage volumes as it is being implemented in real-world use cases like Twitter. The Lightning Network is one of the most bullish developments the Bitcoin ecosystem has seen so far. It has the potential to increase Bitcoin adoption and drive new investment in this industry. Also, if we talk about DeFi, I believe it will be the right way to build an ecosystem that is effectively scalable for mass adoption ”.

To date, the possible limits do not seem to be glimpsed yet that could stop the spread of LN adoption.