new records soon. Here are the two reasons

The cryptocurrency queen has been experiencing a period of weakness lately.

After reaching its all-time highs, it is taking a pause for reflection that is troubling some investors, but there are two very good reasons to believe that Bitcoin is actually ready to take off. The first is provided by Glassnode. Glassnode reports that only 13% of all Bitcoins are traded on the markets. Indeed to be precise just 12.9% of all Bitcoins that exist are currently traded on the stock exchange. Such a low level of trading is a good thing. It means that Bitcoin holders prefer to keep it than to trade it. Consequently, this is a sign of optimism for the market. In fact, not a few analysts believe that such behavior is preparatory to increases. The second is the debut of a very particular ETF on the German stock exchange. This is a Bitcoin ETF, but this time it will be a physical replica.

Two very good reasons

Consequently, with this etf you can directly bet on the queen of cryptocurrencies. Therefore a very different situation has arisen in Germany compared to that of the famous ETFs listed on the American stock exchange. In fact, ETFs on the US exchange are ETFs focused on Bitcoin futures but not on Bitcoin itself. Instead this etf listed on the German Stock Exchange will be focused on the Bitcoin spot. It was Invesco who created this etf and if it is successful Invesco will need to procure a significant amount of Bitcoin to meet the users. But Bitcoin is also attracting criticism. In the article below we see why Sweden has asked the EU to crack down on Bitcoin.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency Red Alert: Sweden Calls On The EU To Ban Them

On the other hand, he was a little surprised that Bitcoin, which many point to as a safe haven asset, did not rise on the occasion of the Friday thud of the stock exchanges linked to the Omicron variant.

Read also: Bitcoin disappointment: if it were refuge, with yesterday’s panic it would have to rise

In short, Bitcoin is always a very hot topic.