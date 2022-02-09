New Red Bull RB18: here is Max Verstappen’s single-seater

The F1 single-seater with which Max will defend the world title won last season has been unveiled. The Dutchman: “I can’t wait to see how he goes on the track”. Horner: “We want to defend the title, that’s for sure”

It is one of the most anticipated cars of the next F1 World Championship and today the first contact has arrived: we are talking about the Red Bull RB18, the car with which Max Verstappen will defend the world title he just won last December. The curiosity is great because this is the first car of the new era of technical regulation signed by Adrian Newey: will the brilliant designer have once again been able to teach or surprise the competition? We will find out only at the first tests.

New philosophy – The RB18, at least this presentation version, has very clean, but also very essential lines. Perhaps too much, to the point that there are not a few doubts that have arisen when looking at the lines of a car that Red Bull itself has no interest in showing already complete to everyone, including its rivals, so far in advance. Pretactic? Maybe. For team principal Christian Horner, “the philosophy of these new single-seaters is an aerodynamic simplification to allow for more action, more duels on the track and possibly a better ability to follow the cars in front. We want to defend the title, that’s for sure “. Today the important sponsorship agreement with Oracle was announced, which will give the team its name, which this year will be called Oracle Red Bull Racing. “2021 was one of the most exciting years for F1 and for us, with this duel for the title until the last race. In 2022 there are new rules, but our motivation is great. The challenge is to adapt to the new rules to take advantage of all the possibilities as soon as possible, for each team it will be a learning curve for the whole season from the first to the last race. Max Verstappen was incredible in 2021, Checo Perez will grow further, the important thing is to be a team, in 2021 we have become even more so “.

Speak Verstappen – Max Verstappen will race with number 1 on the car, an emotion and a responsibility: “I rested and I’m ready to get back in the car – said the world champion – at the moment the important thing is to prepare well physically because the new rules are unknown. We don’t know how he will behave on the track and I am thrilled to discover his speed on the track at the first test. It will need an adaptation to the new rules, it’s not like an update from last year’s car, everything will be new. Pressures? None, I will do as always because there is no reason to change. I can’t wait to get started ”.

Perez speaks – Sergio Perez is also charged: “It’s nice to be back to work with the team after the title won by Max last year. I am very excited to be back on track with a new car. I can’t wait to be in touch with fans again because there have been a lot of restrictions in the last couple of years. Formula 1 is now known and loved all over the world. I hope to be able to compete well during the season, for the team and for the fans ”.

The F1 2022 calendar – These are the main dates of the 2022 F1 season, with the appointments of the two pre-season test sessions and the dates of the 2022 World Championship.

23-25 ​​February – Montmeló (Spain)

10-12 March – Bahrain

Bahrain (Sakhir) – March 20

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) – March 27th

Australia (Melbourne) – April 10

Emilia Romagna (Imola) – April 24th

Miami (USA) – May 8th

Spain (Barcelona) – May 22nd

Montecarlo (Monaco) – May 29th

Azerbaijan (Baku) – June 12

Canada (Montreal) – June 19

United Kingdom (Silverstone) – 3rd July

Austria (Spielberg) – July 10th

France (Le Castellet) – July 24th

Hungary (Budapest) – July 31st

Belgium (Spa) – August 28th

Netherlands (Zandvoort) – September 4th

Italy (Monza) – 11 September

Russia (Sochi) – September 25th

Singapore – October 2nd

Japan (Suzuka) – October 9th

Usa (Austin) – October 23rd

Mexico (Mexico City) – October 30th

Brazil (Sao Paulo) – November 13th

Abu Dhabi (Emirates) – November 20

February 9, 2022 (change February 9, 2022 | 19:34)

