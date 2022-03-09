new regional exemptions, deadline calendar and license plate withdrawal

It cannot really be said that the car tax is a tax loved by Italian taxpayers but it is always important to know the news regarding this tax.

And in this period of news there are really quite a few. During the covid period, the Italians had been able to benefit from a real truce with the tax authorities which had allowed for much more convenient stamp duty payments over time. Although we haven’t actually gotten out of the pandemic yet, these time delays no longer exist and the payment of the stamp duty this year follows a more rigid logic.

Yet we will see that there are also those who are completely or almost completely exempt from paying the tax. First of all, let us recall the question of deadlines. In fact, the car tax does not have a single deadline for everyone, but the deadline corresponds to the last day of the month following that of enrollment. For example, it will expire on March 31 for all cars registered in February of any year.

Harsh sanctions

For those who miss the payment there are penalties proportionate to the time. In fact, within a few months from the payment of the stamp duty, it will be possible to get back in order with the so-called industrious repentance. Therefore you pay a rather modest amount proportional to the time of the delay. For example, for a few weeks the figure is very low. But if you even get to 3 years of non-payment of the car tax, this time things will be decidedly heavier and it will even get to withdrawal of number plates and registration certificate.

News from the regions

But good news comes from the regions instead. In fact, the car tax although it is a tax that exists throughout the national territory it is concretely managed by the regions. This means that the regions allow concessions to their residents. For example some regions grant a discount of up to 20% if you pay the car tax with domicile on the current account.

But the most interesting deductions from a regional point of view are those for electric cars. In fact, depending on the Region, the electric car is completely exempt from the road tax forever or for 5 years. But even in those regions where the exemption is valid only 5 years after 5 years, very often the tax will still be reduced very strongly.