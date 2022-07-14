New release dates for “Godzilla vs. Kong 2″ and “Dune: part 2″

Zendaya in “Dune”. (WARNER BROS.)



With the premiere of Minions: A Villain Is Born, the 2020 release calendar is settled and the film industry, at least in important titles, would be up to date with respect to those postponed during the year that Covid-19 was installed in the world. On the way to the pre-pandemic, the large production companies seek to strengthen their grid and accommodate it for what is to come. This Thursday Warner Bros. and Legendary announced the changes for two of their most valuable franchises.

By the side of Dunes: Part 2, confirmed a few months after its theatrical release and that the cast and director (Denis Villeneuve) will repeat, will be delayed by just one month and was announced for November 17, 2023 in the United States. For the northern calendar, it means that the sequel will have the advantage of being released during the Thanksgiving holiday. In Latin America it would arrive on November 16, 2023.

“Dune 2” will be released on November 17, 2023 in the United States. (Warner Bros.)



Adam Wingard will return to direct Godzilla/Kong (slight name change) and would hit theaters on March 15, 2024 in the United States. The first movie called Godzilla vs. kong was released in March 2021 when the return to cinema was still quite lukewarm. In any case, the numbers accompanied the most anticipated confrontation between the two monsters and achieved almost 500 million dollars, good numbers for a pandemic premiere plus the simultaneous premiere in hbo max.

This will be the fifth installment of the monster universe after the two Godzilla In solitary, Kong: Skull Island and then the confrontation between the two that will have a sequel. Also, legendary also confirmed a Monsterverse series for Apple TV Plus this Thursday.

The last time the massive lizard was seen on the big screen was in “Godzilla vs. Kong.” (Warner Bros.)

Unlike the monster universe, dunes de Villeneuve is a younger saga that debuted in 2021. It had a double release in theaters and HBO Max (thus reducing the possible attendees in theaters) and grossed 400 million dollars worldwide, but had a better reception in the industry in general and won six Oscars.

The sequel to duneswhich was actually always intended as a second part, will star Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken Y Javier Bardem. The producers are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya LaPointe. On that date, she will compete with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes of Lionsgate. Nearby they are going to be released trolls 3 from Universal and DreamWorks, and the film Imaginary Friends by John Krasinski with the leading roles of Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell, which will reunite him on screen with Krasinski.

“Dune” is a saga that debuted in 2021. (Warner Bros.)

dunes Y Godzilla vs. kong both can be seen at hbo max.

