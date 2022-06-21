New release from Honduran metal band Stainless

His version is called ‘World On Our Shoulders’ and is the new release of the group. You can listen to it here.

They imprinted all the energy that characterizes them, with a variety of styles ranging from pop rock to nu metal.

The environmental initiative born in the United Kingdom associated with WWF International and Decca (Universal Music), seeks to unite the planet in the fight against climate change through the same song covered by artists from all over the world.

Greeting from the Band of Honduras to Colombia

From local choirs and folk groups to great celebrities from each country.

Notable artists who have been part of these covers include: Annie Lennox, lead singer of English pop legends Eurhythmics and the show is supported by celebrities such as Paul McCartney, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris, Bill Bailey, Jodie Whittaker and Mark Rylance.

This is not the first milestone in the group’s career, previously they had collaborated on a single with Cristian Lapolla from the Argentine band ANIMAL The new single is available on all digital platforms and is also accompanied by a video.

Learn more about Stainless

Stainless is an alternative rock band formed in 2014, originally from San Pedro Sula (Honduras), led by:

Oscar Lema (Bolivia) on guitar and lead vocals.

Gonzalo Rivera on second guitar.

Guillermo Navarrete on drums.

His influences range from Foo Fighters, Jimmy Eat World, Bush through Incubus, Linkin Park and Skillet. They have performed several important shows in their city and we highlight the presentation of the Xpressa TV Awards at the USAP with a large audience.

The first single ‘Can’t Feel It Thought’ reached the first place in radio charts in Bolivia and the video was in eighth place in the television program Axesso, one of the most recognized of the genre. Release their second single “Just Stop!” which has the special participation of Cristian Lapolla, bassist of the renowned Argentine metal group ANIMAL

Watch the video here:

