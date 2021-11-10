new release period for the portable console Valve – Nerd4.life

Steam Deck has been postponed to 2022, with the new exit period announced by Valve for February 2022, the month in which shipments for the new portable console will begin by the company of Steam and Half-Life.

“The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed for two months. We are sorry, we have really done our best to solve the problems of the global supply chain but, due to the scarce availability of raw materials, the components are not arriving at our facilities. production in time to meet our initial launch dates. “

This is what we read in an official update from Valve on the current state of Steam Deck production, which evidently suffers, as was to be expected, from the general crisis that has been present for some time on the hardware and semiconductor market.

This isn’t a huge delay, but it will obviously affect the plans of those hoping to have the promising Valve device in time for Christmas 2021, or at least shortly thereafter. Instead, it will be a question of waiting at least until February 2022, although then obviously we will have to see the possible pace for the distribution of the console.

“According to our latest estimates, Steam Deck shipments will begin in February 2022. This will be the new start date for the reservation queue. All those who have reserved the Deck will maintain their position in the queue, but the dates will be postponed by Consequently, the booking date estimates will be updated immediately after this announcement.

We regret that we are unable to meet the originally scheduled shipping date. We will continue to work to improve booking dates based on the new timelines and will keep everyone updated in the meantime. “

For updated information also regarding shipping estimates, you can consult the official page dedicated to Steam Deck on the Steam portal. Recently, we have seen that compatible games will be validated with Deck Verified, we also got to know the hardware better by seeing it disassembled in video by Valve.