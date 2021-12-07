New report against synthetic fuels: “they do not solve the problem, they pollute like fossil fuels”

In recent times, some car manufacturers have been working on synthetic fuels, as a possible solution to extend the life of endothermic engines, but without the greenhouse gas emissions of fossil derivatives. Many of these “e-fuels” would in fact be produced from biological material, or even with capture of atmospheric CO2, and would therefore have a carbon footprint of zero.

The organization Transport & Environment, already known in the past for its in-depth studies on the pollution level of vehicles throughout the life cycle, does not take them favorably, and indeed attacks e-fuels with a new report that demonstrates the bad environmental impact.

The laboratory commissioned by T&E procured about 100 liters of synthetic fuel, in three different formulations, and measured the level of emissions according to the homologation cycle and according to real use, with particular attention to nitrogen oxides, which are mainly responsible for human and animal health problems.

According to the results, a car powered by e-fuel would emit up to 22-23 mg / km of NOx, against the 24 mg / km of a petrol car, a result that drops slightly in real use, settling at 21-22 mg / km. Values ​​substantially identical to fossil fuels, and which therefore would demonstrate their ineffectiveness in contrasting the levels of pollutants in Europe. NOx, recalls T&E, are related to the infamous PM2.5, responsible for asthma, respiratory and heart diseases, as well as cancers of various kinds.

The cost of these products would then be high, with an average cost of about 5 years € 10,000 more than an electric car. The only window left open for e-fuels concerns aviation, given the remoteness of the feasibility of medium and long-haul flights with electric aircraft. In this case, the decarbonisation guaranteed by synthetic fuels could justify their use as a bridge passage. The entire study is attached below.