New Research Confirms 95% of NFTs Are Worthless

NFTs, known as non-fungible tokens, appear to be in a state of noticeable decline. According to recent research, these digital assets have lost most of their value and attractiveness in the market.

The NFT boom began in 2017, but peaked in popularity in 2021 and 2022. However, times have changed a lot. The example cited in the report is the case of Justin Bieber, who spent $1.3 million on a piece of Bored Ape Yacht Club art in January 2022, which is now reportedly worth less than $60,000 in July 2023.

A report from DappGambl, a community specializing in finance and blockchain technology, sheds light on the current state of NFTs. According to the report titled “Dead NFTs: The Evolving Landscape of the NFT Market,” after analyzing 73,257 NFT collections, 69,795 of them were found to have a market capitalization equal to zero Ether (ETH), the second most popular after Bitcoin. Is cryptocurrency. In other words, 95% of NFTs are worthless in the current market, which is a sharp contrast to the boom of 2021, when they were valued at $17 billion.

The DappGamble study estimates that approximately 23 million investors hold tokens that lack utility and value. Additionally, it was highlighted that 21% of collections can claim full ownership, meaning that almost four out of five collections have not yet been sold.

The report suggests that NFT projects that lack clear use cases, compelling narratives, or genuine artistic value face difficulty attracting attention and sales. Although some works of art sold for millions of dollars in the heyday of NFTs, today, less than 1% are listed for more than $6,000, and most of the most expensive collectibles are priced between $5 and $100. About one-fifth of the “top” collections also have no minimum price, suggesting that some prices may deviate from actual demand.

It is important to note that the NFT market has not been without controversy, as the environmental impact of its production and marketing is significant. The “Dead NFT” report indicates that there are approximately 200,000 NFT collectibles that are “without clear owners or market share,” and they have created carbon emissions equivalent to the annual production of 2,048 homes or 3,531 cars.

DappGamble)Source