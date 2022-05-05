New research shows how much sleep you really need for optimal cognition and well-being

ads

Getty An assistant rests on a bed monitored by the Miku Baby Monitor (mounted above the screen) that monitors a baby’s breathing without wearable devices and sends the information to parents via the Miku app, at the CES consumer electronics show 2019 on January 9, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Most of us struggle to think straight after a bad night’s sleep, feeling foggy and unable to perform at our usual level at school, college or work. You may notice that you’re not concentrating as well or your memory doesn’t seem to be up to the task. However, decades of poor sleep can potentially lead to cognitive decline.

Poor sleep also affects the mood and behavior of people, whether they are babies or older adults. So how much sleep does our brain need to function properly in the long run? Our new research study, published in Nature Aging, provides an answer.

Sleep is an important component in maintaining normal brain function. The brain reorganizes and recharges itself during sleep. In addition to removing toxic waste byproducts and boosting our immune systems, sleep is also key to “memory consolidation,” during which new memory segments based on our experiences are transferred into long-term memory.

An optimal quantity and quality of sleep allows us to have more energy and greater well-being. It also allows us to develop our creativity and thinking.

Looking at infants from three to 12 months of age, the researchers noted that better sleep is associated with better behavioral outcomes in the first year of life, such as being able to adapt to new situations or regulate emotions efficiently.

These are important building blocks for cognition, including “cognitive flexibility” (our ability to change perspective easily), and are linked to well-being in adulthood.

Sleep regularity appears to be related to the brain’s “default mode network” (DMN), which involves regions that are active when we’re awake but aren’t involved in a specific task, such as resting while our minds wander. This network includes areas that are important for cognitive function, such as the posterior cingulate cortex (which is deactivated during cognitive tasks), the parietal lobes (which process sensory information), and the frontal cortex (involved in planning and complex cognition). ).

There are indications that, in adolescents and young adults, sleep deprivation may be associated with changes in connectivity within this network. This is important as our brains are still developing until late adolescence and early adulthood.

Therefore, disruption of this network may have collateral effects on cognition, such as interfering with concentration and memory-based processing, as well as more advanced cognitive processing.

Alterations in sleep patterns, including difficulty falling and staying asleep, are significant features of the aging process. These sleep disorders are highly plausible candidate contributors to cognitive decline and psychiatric disorders in the elderly.

get the right amount

Our study aimed to better understand the link between sleep, cognition, and well-being. We found that both insufficient and excessive sleep contributed to impaired cognitive performance in a population of nearly 500,000 middle-aged to adult UK BioBank adults. However, we did not study children and adolescents, and since their brains are developing, they may have a different requirement for optimal sleep duration.

Our key finding was that seven hours of sleep a night was optimal, with more or less than that bringing less benefit to cognition and mental health. In fact, we found that people who slept that long performed, on average, better on cognitive tests (including processing speed, visual attention, and memory) than those who slept less or more. People also need seven hours of consistent sleep, without too many fluctuations in duration.

That said, we all respond slightly differently to lack of sleep. We found that the relationship between sleep duration, cognition and mental health was mediated by genetics and brain structure. We noted that the brain regions most affected by sleep deprivation include the hippocampus, well known for its role in learning and memory, and areas of the frontal cortex, involved in top-down control of emotions.

But while sleep can affect our brains, it could also work the other way around. It could be that age-related shrinkage of brain regions involved in regulating sleep and wakefulness contributes to sleep problems in old age. It can, for example, decrease the production and secretion of melatonin, a hormone that helps control the sleep cycle, in older adults. This finding appears to support other evidence suggesting a link between sleep duration and the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

While seven hours of sleep is optimal for protection against dementia, our study suggests that getting enough sleep may also help alleviate dementia symptoms by protecting memory. This highlights the importance of monitoring sleep duration in older patients with psychiatric disorders and dementia to improve their cognitive functioning, mental health, and well-being.

So what can we do to improve our sleep for optimal cognition and well-being in our daily lives?

A good start is to make sure your bedroom temperature and ventilation are good; it should be cool and airy. You should also avoid excessive alcohol consumption and watching thrillers or other exciting content before bed. Ideally, you should be in a calm and relaxed state when trying to fall asleep. Thinking of something pleasant and relaxing, like the last time you were at the beach, works for many people.

Technological solutions, such as apps or wearable devices, can also be beneficial for mental health, as well as for monitoring sleep and ensuring sleep duration consistency.

To enjoy life and function optimally in everyday life, you may want to monitor your own sleep patterns to ensure you get seven hours of sleep on a regular basis.

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge; Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge; Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence, Fudan University, and Wei Cheng, Young Principal Investigator of Neuroscience, Fudan University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

