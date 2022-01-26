new restock coming from GameStop! Here are all the details

From GameStop a new PlayStation 5 restock is coming to the GameStop website. This is the second drop of 2022, which also bodes well for the next few weeks.

The distribution chain has in fact announced that tomorrow afternoon, January 26, 2022, there will be an option to purchase a new PlayStation 5 bundle with games and accessories during the GameStop TV live. However, the quantities will be limited and only the fastest and luckiest of you will be able to grab one.

For the occasion it will be possible to buy a bundle consisting of PS5, second DualSense controller color Nova Pink, Sades headphones and three games: Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Chivalry 2. All at the price of € 699.98.

As always the link to follow the live broadcast and then make the purchase is already active and it is here. Just click to go directly to the store page dedicated to PlayStation 5. Also as always we will report everything promptly also on our Telegram channel.

The GameStop TV episode of tomorrow will be dedicated to the launch of Pokémon Arceus Legends, a new chapter in the saga that will take players into the past to discover the origins of the Kanto region and the first pokémon. Guest of honor will be the youtuber Francesco Pardini, conducted by Kafkanya and Lorenzo ‘Kobe‘Fazio

