new restock on the dedicated site of MediaWorld!

PlayStation 5 is available again with a new restock on the MediaWorld website. The chain after the drops of PS5 Standard Edition and Xbox Series X in recent days, it was also the turn of the Digital Edition, albeit in rather limited quantities.

Indeed they are only available 570 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in this drop, which were immediately snapped up after the drop was reported on our Telegram channel. Thousands flocked to fill the waiting room, and the fastest managed to get a great Christmas present.

Source: MediaWorld