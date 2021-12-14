new restock on the Unieuro website this afternoon!

This afternoon PlayStation 5 Standard Edition is back available on the Unieuro website, thus allowing many fans to get one last Christmas present.

In fact, the console is back available on the site, albeit in very limited quantities alone at € 499 and then made available again in several waves in a bundle version from € 649. The bundle in particular was quite tempting as it included the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition, a DualSense Midnight Black controller, a copy of Call of Duty Vanguard for PS5 and a € 20 Gift Card for the PlayStation Store.

As always we have reported the restock on our Telegram channel, even if the Unieuro site had quite a few problems managing the huge traffic. Fortunately, many were able to complete the purchase, between a crash and another. The Telegram channel remains the priority tool to report the availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Just sign up and activate notifications to be informed in time and receive all updates.

We also point out the possibility of being able to book PlayStation 5 in the stores. Reports from users who managed to take the console home by booking it at one of the points of sale scattered throughout Italy are multiplying. Unfortunately, however, the possibility and methods of booking the console or any bundles change from point of sale to point of sale, and it is complicated to make more specific reports based on where you are.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.