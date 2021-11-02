new restrictions on workers, situation out of control? – Free Daily

World

new restrictions on workers, situation out of control?

James Reno
The rise in coronavirus infections worries the Germany. And if the three parties (Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals), engaged in the program of the first post-Merkel executive, have no intention of tightening up the measures against the coronavirus, nothing prevents the various municipalities, the Länder, and private individuals from adopting new measures. So companies like Bayer, Eon and the Ergo insurance group have announced that they will open the canteens only for vaccinated and recovered employees.

In short, a negative swab will no longer be enough. To confirm it the Rheinische Post: People who cannot or do not want to prove that they have been cured or vaccinated will not be able to access exclusive places without wearing a mask. A measure necessary to increase the percentage of vaccinated and which will make some reluctant, given the end of the free of charge tampons.

On 1 November alone, 9,658 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Germany, with an incidence of 154.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The day before the incidence was at 149.1 and at 110.1 a week earlier. Figures that go hand in hand with one slow immunization campaign: only 67 percent of the population is vaccinated. A number still too low to breathe a sigh of relief and that does not bode well, given the advancement of the Delta plus variant, the sub-variant of the Indian Covid mutation.

