New revelations about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

If you didn’t know it yet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid would be in a relationship. Since they were seen together at a party in New York, the 27-year-old model and the 47-year-old actor have been feeding the tabloids of the planet people. Between the supposed crush of Leonardo DiCaprio for Gigi Hadid, the rake that would have taken this one and the budding friendship between the two stars, we did not really know where to turn.

A few weeks ago, a source even tried to silence the rumors in the American press by revealing that the two bachelors were simply getting to know each other and not dating. In reality, they would have passed this stage a long time ago. What looked very much like a friend zone seems to have quickly turned into a secret romantic relationship…

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: confirmed?

For the past few hours, new confidences made by a close source have confirmed the rumors in the columns of US Weekly : “Gigi and Leo are serious. They have spent a lot of time together and are very much in love with each other. Everything is fine between them, they are both very happy..

As a reminder, after his breakup with Camila Morrone who had shared his life for four years, Leonardo DiCaprio had set his sights on the model. For her part, Gigi Hadid, who became a mother in October 2021 of a little girl, named Khai, whom she had with Zayn Malik, was coming out of a delicate relationship. Today, the new lovers seem to have turned the page…together.

