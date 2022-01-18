New rises for oil and gas. Brent on the highs of the last 7 years. Further tweaks for petrol and diesel

Oil prices are now on the highest levels of the last 7 years. Brent, a crude extracted from the North Sea which is the reference for two thirds of global trade, is processed in London at 87.5 dollars a barrel, up by 1.2% compared to yesterday. In the United States a barrel of Wti it sells for 85.3 dollars (+ 1.8%). Since the beginning of last December, oil prices have risen by about 30%. Increase only to a small extent offset (for Europe) by a strengthening of the euro against the dollar. To push prices are the geopolitical tensions that intensify around theUkraine, with the possible repercussions on Russian gas supplies to Europe. Today the gas price rises by 3% above 79 euros per megawatt / hour.

Yesterday Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas giant announced to not to have any supply to Europe through the Yamal pipeline for the time being for next February. About 40% of the gas used in Europe comes from Russia. The Yamal pipeline runs from Russia to Germany through Belarus and Poland and with terminations that also reach Ukraine. In recent weeks the flows of the pipeline they reversed: from West to East instead of from East to West. According to the Kremlin, Germany is reselling the gas in Kiev, Berlin does not comment. The International Energy Agency (an expression of the OECD of which Russia is not a part) accuses Moscow of managing supplies as an instrument of geopolitical pressure. The rush in gas prices is limited by the arrival of fleets of ships carrying liquid gas, “diverted” from Asia to Europe where demand and earnings are greater.

The tensions on the prices of the sources are also felt on the final products. Today the Ministry of Economic Development registers a increase in the average prices of petrol and diesel. The price of gasoline in self mode goes to 1,760 euros / liter (yesterday 1,759), with the different brands between 1,750 and 1,777 euros / liter (no logo 1,739). The average price of diesel, still self, is 1,629 euros / liter (yesterday 1,628) with companies positioned between 1,623 and 1,643 euros/ liter (no logo 1,613). The last week also featured a rise in the cost of electricity. The manager of the electricity market reports an increase of 22% compared to the previous week with the megawatt / hour trading at 230 euros.

For tomorrow a meeting is scheduled between the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and business representatives to address the issue of expensive energy. Confindustria asks for new subsidies pointing out how otherwise companies will be forced to move production elsewhere. Yesterday the same ministry proposed in a meeting at Palazzo Chigi to use proceeds from Ets auctions, the EU system for the purchase of rights to emit Co2. The Mise also proposed to tax the extra profits of energy companies, to use the extra revenue from excise duties and to set aside strategic gas stocks for companies. ANSA learned this from government sources.