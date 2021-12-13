New risk marker for cardiovascular disease

According to the researchers of the Karolinska Institutet of Stockholm, the results of their research on apolipoproteins and cardiovascular risk, could lead to a change in the guidelines for risk detection and provide new criteria for implementing early treatment in order to reduce morbidity and mortality rates.

The apolipoproteins, components of plasma lipoproteins responsible for the transport of cholesterol and triglycerides, are called into question in the evaluation of cardiovascular risk, especially as regards the apolipoproteins B (apoB) components of low density lipoprotein (LDL “low density lipoproteins” or “bad cholesterol” “), While the role of apolipoproteins A (apo A-1), components of high density lipoprotein (HDL” high density lipoproteins “or” good “cholesterol) is less clear. According to the Swedish researchers, both apoB / apoA-1 and factors should be considered the report between of them to have an indication on the balance of atherosclerosis and the protective particles that slow it down.

Gӧran Walldius, author and emeritus professor at the Institute of Environmental Medicine, Epidemiology Unit of the Karolinska Institutet said: “The results of our study show that the higher the apoB / apoA-1 value, the greater the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke and coronary heart disease. The risk is amplified in the presence of low protective levels of apoA-1. “

I STUDY:

The apoB / apoA-1 ratio as an indicator of cardiovascular risk

Based on a large database (AMORIS), the researchers considered laboratory tests and clinical diagnoses of 137,000 Swedish men and women between the ages of 25 and 84. Within 30 years, 22,000 of this population had some cardiovascular event. People with higher apoB / apoA-1 values ​​than those with lower values ​​had a 70% greater risk of serious cardiovascular disease and nearly three times the risk of non-fatal myocardial infarction. Furthermore, people with the highest risk quotient were also affected by severe cardiovascular disease, many years earlier than those with the lowest apoB / apoA-1 values.

In summary, according to the authors of this study, “the level of apoB / apoA-1 is a better indicator for identifying people at risk of future cardiovascular disease than apoB alone.. This indicator could be important to initiate early treatment in at-risk individuals “. According to Professor Walldius: “it should be possible to introduce threshold values ​​for apoB / apoA-1 and for the apoB / apoA-1 ratio as a complement to current guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of dyslipidemia”.

In this research, published in PLOS Medicines, the calculation of apoB / apoA ratio-1 faithfully mirrors the balance between LDL and HDL cholesterol particles, offering a much more accurate risk assessment.