New rival for ‘The Rock’! Megan Rapinoe would sue Dwayne Johnson for plagiarism

Lto american soccer player megan rapinoe He made it understood on his social networks that he could initiate orA lawsuit against actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for plagiarism to your brand logo TogetherXR.

Johnson unveiled the new corporate image of the XLF, the American football league that he ownsbut, in a tweet published on Thursday, April 7, Rapinoe, world champion and Olympic champion in women’s soccer with the United States national team, noted the similarity of the two logos in question and implied that Johnson and his professional circuit of the sport of tackles are going to have to look for another graphic identification.

The aforementioned tweet reads: “Well. This is awkward. The only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are going to be preparing is a response to the cease and desist order and a FULL new brand ID. @togethxr has this [asegurado] Boys”.

Welp. This is awkward. only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on boys. pic.twitter.com/klItJO2fJ5 ? Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) April 8, 2022

TogetherXR is a non-profit foundation to help youth challenge society’s conventional roles for women and was established by Rapinoe along with his wife, basketball player Sue Bird, and other athletes such as fellow soccer player Alex Morgan, Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim, and swimmer Simone Manuel, also an Olympic gold medalist.

In the aforementioned tweet, Rapinoe shared a screenshot of Johnson’s announcement of the new brand identity for the American football league, which it bought in 2020 from WWE owner Vince MacMahon. Johnson, a former professional wrestling champion, developed a partnership between the XFL and the NFL to grow football.

In his social media post, Rapinoe was backed up by Bird, who also shared a photo of Johnson’s company and wrote, “Just look how familiar that looks.”

Without specifying what is the specific area for which they would sue the protagonist of the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, but Everything seems to indicate that it is the letter

the “X,” which in Johnson’s new logo closely resembles the “X” in TogetherXR.

The X Football League (XFL) described its new “visual identity as representing a new era for the forward-thinking league, ushering in one of inclusion, innovation and co-creation as it works to build the league of tomorrow.”

Rapinoe demands that Johnson change the logo before his lawyers have to intervene.