New robbery of Cuban dollars

The contradictions of the Castroist economic model trying to align the incentives of the free market with an oversized state sector, plus the constant government interference in the price systemprevent that there is a unified exchange market in Cubawhere the different actors —consumers, entrepreneurs, investors— can freely exchange currencies as they need or want.

The monetary unification, so highlighted within the Planning Task, was a masquerade premeditatedly prepared. The official press, leaders and even economists insisted at length on the supposed need to unify currencies in Cuba. They insisted so much that monetary unification became an urgent popular demand. From something totally superfluous, the Government invented a problem to later solve it, gaining time and credibility.

Different means of payment circulate in every economy. —international currencies, checks, letters of credit, promissory notes, and sometimes different local currencies—more or less perfect monetary substitutes, based on debt. This diversity is natural, it is of no importance as long as the purchasing powers are known, which depends on there being freedom to trade money for a real exchange rate to emerge, expressing the relationship between currencies.

The problem arises when there are several types of exchange and none is real, as there was in Cubawhich prevents the capital from being valued correctly, making it impossible to make economic calculations through reliable or even legible accounting. What was needed —and will always be needed— is exchange unification, regardless of how many means of payment circulate in the country.

That now the Minister of Economy — applauded by the horde of inept National Assembly — present as a novelty the return to an economy with various exchange rates —for the moment, a “secondary” one, for privileged companies, and another whose operation is still unknown—shows that the Ordering Task is either a big flop or a successful scam.

Just as the Government, through the MLC stores, tried to take over the prosperous business of commercial imports carried out by the “mules”, this exchange market that they want to legalize —which in Cuba means to state— will try stay with the foreign exchange business and, mainly, get the gauntlet on remittances that are circulating through private channels.

Articulate a specific exchange market for population and touristsat a time when the country has no foreign exchange reservesand at the cost of returning to the infamous exchange rate duality that did so much damageis not the demonstration of economic revival that they want to show, but a desperate act to control cash flows that, due to the lack of supply of state goods and services, end up feeding, once again, private import networks.

and for that same limited supply of goods and services in national currencythe owners of foreign currency will only want to sell it to the bank if the amount of pesos they receive compensates the high prices that inflation has imposed; Thus, the State, to buy dollars and euros, will need many pesoswhich you will get from a combination of new monetary issue and reduction of social spending. This means that resources will be taken from the poorest directly, via fewer goods and services, or indirectly, via inflation, to be given to the rich with foreign currency… Castro’s socialism in action.

To round off the play, part of the currency thus captured will go to that obscure secondary financing mechanism —selling cheap dollars— to state and private companies that was announced a few months ago and that, although it has not been mentioned again or explained how it works and who benefits, we have just found out, through the mouth of the minister, that it is already being used.

What guarantees that they are not chosen for that deliver cheap dollars companies out of cronyism or political favoritism? East secondary currency allocation mechanism, subtle way of subsidizing companies, harms those that lack access to those discounted dollars and, furthermore, prevents consumers, through their demand, from choosing which companies should survive and prosper in free competition, a key factor for a healthy production structure to flourish. It will be the State that chooses the “winning” companies, and those will, of course, be those that interest the Government

Once again, the people will have very little to say. With the new exchange market, Castroism will have found a new way to continue financing, with the dollars of exiled Cubans, the silence that it imposes on those on the Island..