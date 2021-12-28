New RTX Day from MediaWorld: here are the details of the event

To the delight of all fans who for months have been waiting for the opportunity to buy one of the best video cards at “human” prices, a page dedicated to a new RTX Day. The event, held for the first time last October, allows you to buy one of the new ones Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series at the price proposed by the manufacturer (or almost), which is why it represents the perfect opportunity for anyone who wants or needs a new GPU, but isn’t willing to give in to the crazy prices of the current market.

We do not have all the details of the event yet, but we can already provide you with the first information. The next RTX Day should be held in January, probably within the first half of the month, and will take place in several MediaWorlds scattered around Italy: the selected shops are located in Milan, Turin, Padua, Florence, Caserta and Bari. On the dedicated page you can consult the address of each single store.

As you can see from the video below, this RTX Day appears to be organized by MediaWorld in collaboration with Asus, but we do not rule out the possibility that cards from other brands will also be sold; after all, the event page showcases MSI and PNY GPUs, as well as Asus. As for the models, this time the two big absentees of the last RTX Day should also be available, that is RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti. According to the site in fact Stocks of all RTX 30 series will be available, from the RTX 3060 to the RTX 3090.

Given also the worsening of the infections from COVID-19, MediaWorld has seen fit to organize, for this RTX Day, a organized queue management system. In a few days it will be possible, through the MediaWorld website, reserve your seat in the queue at a specific time slot, so as to avoid gatherings outside the shops.

As for the prices of the cards, a lot will depend on the model chosen; let’s start from 369 € for an Asus RTX 3060 Phoenix, up to the 1999 € needed to take home an RTX 3090. From the video it is also possible to glimpse the prices of the Asus Dual customizations of RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti, respectively of € 489 and € 649.