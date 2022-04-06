New rules, anxious schools in Versilia: “There is a risk of contagion leap”

VIAREGGIO. Schools anxious about the new anti-Covid rules. Despite the “free everyone” with the end of the coronavirus emergency, which seemed to have to facilitate the return to normality in the classroom.

In fact, from 1 April only children, adolescents and young people who test positive for the coronavirus remain at home. And they do remote teaching, as long as the pediatrician certifies that they can do it. All the others, from classmates to teachers, can continue the teaching in presence, with normal masks and possibly Ffp2 if there are at least four cases of positivity in the group. It no longer matters if you have been in close contact with the person who tested positive: the quarantine, in this case, is no longer there.

Second Donatella Buonriposidirector of the school office of Lucca and Massa, the concerns expressed by pediatricians on the Tyrrhenian about the risks involved in this easing of measures. «It is clear – says Buonriposi – that we are heading, or at least we hope to direct ourselves, towards an” endemic “and not” pandemic “situation. That is, a coexistence with the virus. At the same time we must realize that an increase in infections is very likely if the containment measures are eased. It’s a fact. I do not criticize these measures, I only take note of them. As schools we will adapt, we have always done so and we will continue to do so ».

Yet the situation risks being still very complicated, between now and the end of the school year.

“Every day we face an obstacle to face – admits the head of the former Superintendency – I’ll give you an example: the issue of masks in kindergartens. The law says that babies do not take them to maternal women; but there are some who are already 6 years old and so theoretically they should wear them. So there are children who carry them and others who do not. I guarantee it is not an easy situation to manage ».

Another problem is the management of no vax teachers, who returned to work with the end of the coronavirus emergency. In Versilia there are about twenty diehards who have decided not to get vaccinated against Covid, even in the face of the threat of measures.

«It is a topic on our table practically every day – explains Buonriposi – On the one hand, there is the need to entrust these teachers with other tasks, to avoid them being used in face-to-face teaching. Here is the crux of the timetable: it is necessary to understand how much and how to use them respecting, in fact, the working hours. Then there are some who have expressed opposition to the hypothesis of returning to school service ». A somewhat grotesque situation: until yesterday, when anti-Covid regulations restricted attendance at school only if one was vaccinated, people protested because they were considered discriminatory and excessive. Today, when the grip is loosened, do you still protest? “One of the reasons brought – concludes Buonriposi – is that Covid circulates more and therefore an unvaccinated person is theoretically more at risk. Beyond this, we await indications from the regional school office. It is the Region that decides which measures to adopt and we must follow this pattern “.

