New rules, end of Messi-Ronaldo domination… Why the Golden Ball changes era

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s domination of the Ballon d’Or since 2008 is set to come to an end this Monday, October 17. The two football phenomena have shared the individual award for more than 14 years, except 2018 when the Croatian Luka Modric won it. The Argentine isn’t even in the last 30 players in the running, and the Portuguese has had a season well below his usual standards at Manchester United. Severely criticized on several occasions for certain attributions, the Golden Ball evolved last March and a new era should open.

Initially based on the calendar year – which required de facto to judge over two half-seasons – its allocation method has been modified to now be calculated over a full season. And therefore no longer from January to December, but from August to July. “ This leads to a clarification of the performances to be counted and evaluated “wrote Pascal Ferré, editor-in-chief of France Soccer, in The Team.

” It’s not too soon, blows Marc Libbra, former striker of Olympique de Marseille (1992-1998). Over a full season, we will now be able to see players explode, to make a difference in the league or in the European Cup. To me, that makes a lot more sense. You really have to be able to rely on an entire season. »

A new way of drawing up the lists, a reduction in the number of voters, or even a change in the hierarchy of the criteria used, everything has been done to “ professionalize » the vote for the Ballon d’Or. It is now 100 and no longer 170 journalists who elect him, ” a tightening that reinforces the level of expertise and limits the (rare) fanciful votes », justifies Pascal Ferré. Access to matches was not the same for all journalists, and some could be tempted to vote for flashier names than others.

The criterion of the player’s career is also no longer an argument taken into account: ” A way of considering the race for the Ballon d’Or as an open competition, and not as a preserve », specified Pascal Ferré. History of avoiding the aberrations, because there have been “admits Marc Libbra. Like this Golden Ball awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013: ” In my opinion, it is Franck Ribéry who deserved to have it », Confides the former OM striker. Or the one given to Lionel Messi last year which had divided the world of football. Many footballers, former footballers and journalists felt that Poland’s Robert Lewandowski should have won it.

It’s the first day of the rest of the life of the Ballon d’Or, because of these new rules, but above all because neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be part of it. It’s the beginning of the end of a long domination of the two football monsters that began in 2008. It would be premature to say that the two extraterrestrials, 12 golden balls between them, could no longer receive the trophy, but last season has already sketched the beginnings of the end of the era. The 37-year-old Portuguese only came in sixth place in the standings.