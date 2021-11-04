new rules for flying in Usa- Corriere.it

Flight AZ608 Rome Fiumicino-New York JFK took off at 10.55, the first intercontinental connection of Ita Airways, the company that took over from Alitalia in mid-October. Nine hours of travel over Europe and the ocean – on a 256-seat Airbus A330 in the livery of the old company and flown by Commander Luca Genzini – who also represent perhaps the most important baptism of the newco led by president Alfredo Altavilla and CEO Fabio Lazzerini: on the transatlantic market that Alitalia was able to make profits.

The numbers Flight AZ608 left the Fiumicino runway with 108 passengers on board, excluding personnel, for a filling rate of 42.4%, according to the analysis of the Corriere della Sera on specialized databases. Specifically: 7 customers are accommodated in Business (out of 19 seats for sale, one is not available to travelers), 9 in Premium Economy (out of 17 seats) and 92 in Economy (out of 219 seats). It should be remembered that Ita Airways began marketing flight tickets to the US a month ago. For comparison: Delta Air Lines flight DL153 departed at noon, also on November 4, with its 293-seat A330 100% full, while United Airlines flight UA41 (bound for Newark, near New York) took off at 10 from Fiumicino with its Boeing 787 full in Business (48 customers), full in Premium Economy (21) and with 56% of the seats in Economy occupied (105). But these companies had been selling the trips for several months.



The connections The new Rome Fiumicino – New York JFK connection will be operated with 6 flights per week (round trip), explains a note from Ita Airways. This means that initially there are three take-offs from the capital and three from the Big Apple per week. The frequencies will reach 10 at the beginning of December 2021 (therefore 5 flights per week per route, ed) and up to 14 flights (7 per way, ed) during the Christmas holidays, from 20 December 2021 to 9 January 2022. We must wait for March 2022 for the other connections from Rome to Miami and Boston, and from Milan Malpensa to New York JFK. In the summer it is the turn of the Rome – Los Angeles route.

The reopening Tourist travel to the US will again be possible for European citizens on November 8, after more than twenty months: the Biden administration announced the new rules in October. You must be fully vaccinated – not for those under 18 – and provide proof of vaccination status before boarding a plane. You must have completed the cycle with the two doses or the single dose, when required, and have waited at least two weeks. The recognized vaccines will be those approved by the US FDA (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson), but also those by the World Health Organization (including therefore also AstraZeneca, but also Covishield, Bibp / Sinopharm and Sinovac). As for the swab, both the molecular and the rapid / antigenic one are fine.

The controls and the Esta The timing should be remembered: the test must be performed no later than three days (72 hours, for molecular ones, less for fast / antigenic ones) before the departure of the flight. The negative result and the anti-Covid vaccination certificate will be strictly checked at the airline check-in desks already at the departure airport. More importantly, it is also necessary to apply for the ESTA (the tourist visa in digital format). But pay attention to the platform where you can enter your data: over the years several clones have been born – more expensive and less reliable – of the one that is the only official website where to apply (this one).

The Nasdaq welcome to Ita Airways in New York and the announcement of the agreement with Helbiz

The intermodal agreement Ita Airways then announced a multi-business partnership with Helbiz, a company that deals with micro-mobility. The two companies – explains a note from the companies – will implement the concept of intermodal mobility: by purchasing Ita Airways tickets it will be possible to book Helbiz vehicles (electric scooters, electric bicycles, electric scooters) in all the cities where Helbiz is present. On the food side, after Milan, Helbiz Kitchen will open its second office at the Ita Airways headquarters in Rome Fiumicino to make a 100% made in Italy dining experience available to all employees.

