New rules for telephone rates 2022: all the news

At the end of 2021, a new code came into force to regulate communications and the new rules on telephone rates. This is the Electronic Communications Code and brings news, not always pleasant, to the telecommunications system and the telephony market.

The text was officially published on December 9, 2021, a passage that transformed the decree of Directive 2018/1972 into law. But what are the news? For consumers, the greatest benefits will be in the transparency of contracts, changes in offers and control by theAgCom.

The role of AgCom is one of the most important innovations, since its role will be to monitor and verify that the costs of telephone contracts are congruent with the market offer.

New rules for telephony: the duration of contracts

There is no shortage of news, but not all of them are on the consumer’s side. For example the Electronic Communications Code provides for a shorter minimum subscription term. At the moment, except for the rare cases of the 12-month contract, most rates have a 48-month contract.

The contracts also include the payment obligations for the cost of installation and modem. This is why the new Code seeks to undermine this “constraint” system. The law provides for a maximum duration of 24 months.

What could the consequences be? Among the negative effects of this passage of the new Code is the possibility of a increase in the cost of the contract. The monthly cost could increase, hiding all the other items mentioned above: modem and installation. The other path that telephone companies could take is that of a double contract, one for the line and the other for modem installation.

The news on the withdrawal policy

One of the main negative aspects of a telephone contract, the one that creates the feeling of “bond” for life or almost (48 months is a lot) is the withdrawal policy. Breaking a telephone contract has a huge cost, not counting the cost of moving the number and the last bill to be paid.

The Electronic Communications Code provides for a strengthening of the rules relating to the “right of withdrawal”. The customer will have the right to be notified in time (the maximum term is 30 days) of all changes that his contract undergoes. This time is needed by the customer to be able to change the contract and once this procedure has been chosen, the time will increase to 60 days.

There is not even the hypothesis of being able to cancel for free, eliminating all the high fees in this step. According to the Code, it is never too late to change and even on the same day, therefore the thirtieth, the customer has the right to change operator or offer.

New Code of electronic communications: greater transparency on the costs of services

Ultimately, while not all decisions may have positive effects, the idea behind it is to move towards one greater transparency it’s a more dialogue between the customer and the entity that sells the service. Precisely on this last point we read in the Code that operators must be explicit in their dialogue with customers on points such as: renewal of contracts, termination by the user and cost increases.

The user must always be informed about increases and the possibility of signing a contract, even with the same operator, which is cheaper and updated at the most competitive rate on the market.