new rules for the international transfer market

The war in Ukraine it is also having enormous repercussions in the world of sport. In particular, the Russia it has been banned from virtually all sports, with teams banned from international competition and athletes forced to compete under a neutral flag. Now, this terrible conflict also has repercussions on the transfer marketwith some provisions taken by the FIFAin collaboration with the UEFAto safeguard the career and salary of foreign players present in the territories of Russia and Ukraine.

FIFA, the international market for foreigners in Russia and Ukraine reopens: the official statement

With a note that appeared on the official website of the FIFAthe leading organ of world football launches new extraordinary maneuvers for the transfer market of Russia And Ukraine, in favor of foreign players present on the territory. The document bears the name of “Temporary rules to address the exceptional situation resulting from the war in Ukraine“. Here is the content:

“In order to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia, in the event that clubs affiliated with the Russian Football Association (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches by 10 March 2022 and unless otherwise agreed in writing, foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment relationship with the FUR affiliated clubs in question until at the end of the season in Russia (30 June 2022). The suspension of the contract referred to in the previous paragraphs will mean that players and coaches will be considered “out of contract” until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be free to sign a contract with another club without suffering consequences of any kind “.

“In order to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary and to protect Ukrainian clubs, unless the parties to the contract in question agree otherwise, all employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs affiliated with the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) will be automatically suspended until the end of the season in Ukraine (30 June 2022), without any intervention by the parties in this sense “.

“Furthermore, in order to offer flexibility to players whose membership was in the UAF or FUR and who have left or may intend to leave the territory of Ukraine or Russia following the war in Ukraine, foreign players whose previous registration was with the UAF or the FUR may be registered even if the registration period is closed at the federation of the club with which they enter into a new contract. For this exception to apply and to protect the integrity of the competitions, registration for the new club must occur before or on 7 April 2022. To further protect the integrity of the competitions, clubs have the right to register a maximum of two players. who benefited from the exception “.

“In relation to the protection of minors, minors fleeing Ukraine to other countries due to armed conflict will be deemed to comply with the requirements of Article 19 paragraph 2 d) of RSTP (Regulation on the status and transfer of players, ed.), Which exempts refugee minors from the rule that prevents the international transfer of players before the age of 18 “.

“FIFA wishes to reiterate its condemnation of Russia’s continued use of force in Ukraine and calls for a rapid cessation of hostilities and a return to peace.”

FIFA, the press release in detail: what changes for the European transfer market

The press release of the FIFA can be divided into various sections, dedicated to different specific aspects of the issue. Let’s start with the foreign players present in the Russian territorywho will have the right to unilaterally suspend their contract until June 30, 2022and may be registered in other leagues no later than April 7. In practice, they will have the status of released and will be able to find an agreement with anyone, unless they have already reached other agreements with their club.

The provision, which applies to both players and coaches and coaching staff, has the same value for those present on the Ukrainian territory and are affiliated with the UAF.

FIFA, the provisions for underage players and the appeal for peace

The last two sections of the press release specifically concern i underage players, which have different rules than the Over 18s, as well as containing an appeal for peace and a ceasefire.

In practice, all minors affiliated with Russian or Ukrainian teams will have it status of refugee childrenand this will circumvent the rule that prevents the international transfer of Under 18 players.

Finally, the message that the FIFA it sends to politics, and in particular to the Russian leader Vladimir Putincalling for an immediate ceasefire and strongly condemning the use of violence and force.

