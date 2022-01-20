New rules for the player list: the choice of the League

The Lega Serie has published a press release concerning the composition of the 25 players on which the percentage will have to be calculated in the event of posts to Covid. The “Athletes Group” must be formed:

– By the players included in the squad and in addition by a number of Under 23 players up to 25 units

– The Under 23 players must be included in the List respecting the number of appearances in the First Team during the current football season, starting with the Under 23 with the highest number of appearances; where a second criterion is required for the classification of the Under 23, the Under 23 with the highest number of entries in the official lists of all the league competitions of the first team of the current season is considered.

– The List must be filed for the first time, in view of the fourth return day of the Serie A TIM Championship by 21 January 2022 at 12.00 and definitively by 4 February 2022 at 00. Starting from the latter term, the list will no longer be modifiable, except until 31 March 2022 when a club acquires a released player and inserts him by replacing one of the players on the list. Should they be excluded from the squad referred to in U n. 83 / A of 20 November 2014 one or more players transferred to another team or who have terminated the contract after the date of 4 February 2022, it will be necessary to reinstate the list with a number of Under 23s until the number of 25 athletes is reached.

– The List is effective from 21 January 2022.

– The List will be sent to the local ASLs for the relevant provisions.