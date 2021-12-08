New rules for the Superbonus: what changes with the 730

Now there is also the official news: the awaited extension of the Super bonus 110% she has arrived. After inclusion in the 2021 Economy and Finance Document, the provision will be confirmed in the 2022 Budget Law. But what are the new deadlines of the incentive measure introduced by the “Relaunch” dl of May 19, 2020, number 34, which aims to make more efficient and safer the homes of Italians?

As long as it is possible to apply for the Superbonus

The new dates by which government help can be obtained are as follows: for single-family buildings the deadline is June 30, 2022, while for multi-family homes and condominiums the deadline is December 31, 2023. By December 31, 2022, however, you can join the measure for works carried out by individuals on buildings consisting of two to four real estate units, if at 30 June 2022 at least 60% of the works had been completed. Otherwise, the deadline remains that of 30 June 2022. Finally, 31 December 2023 is the deadline for the works carried out by the Iacp, if at 30 June 2023 at least 60% of the works had been completed. Failing that, the deadline is June 30, 2023.

The anti-scam rules

Regarding the measures to be taken to prevent fraud to the state the Superbonus 110% is still being discussed. We are thinking of compiling pre-established price lists, in order to prevent invoices from being increased illegally by taking advantage of tax discounts. The reference could be the price list drawn up by the Dei publishing house, even if the Revenue Agency has shown more than one doubt. In this regard, the official response of the public administration’s tax body is awaited before proceeding. Meanwhile, as confirmed by the Corriere della Sera, the compliance visa for the Superbonus becomes increasingly essential, mandatory even if the bonus is used as deduction in the declaration and no longer, therefore, only in the case of the option for the transfer of the credit or the discount on the invoice. It is not necessary if the declaration is submitted directly by the taxpayer to the Revenue Agency.

Controls by the Revenue Agency

The checks will also be upstream, as well as subsequent to the submission of requests for financial support. The deadline for a possible suspension of the file by the Revenue Agency is five days. This further form of control is added to the traditional process of investigations carried out retrospectively, as required by current legislation.

The other building incentives

For incentives other than Superbonus110% the new procedures are valid only in the case of credit assignment or discount on the invoice. The compliance visa, on the other hand, is required for communications transmitted electronically to the Revenue Agency starting from 12 November 2021. The costs for the compliance visa remain deductible even if the applicant has the Superbonus 110% directly in his model. 730.