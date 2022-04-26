New rules for transport from May 2022: what will change?

TRANSPORTS – The month of May 2022 will bring with it a further loosening of restrictions active in our country to fight the pandemic, while it remains essential to continue to be cautious and respect the precautions we have come to know in the last two years. Be in possession of the Green Pass will be indispensable in a smaller number of activities that we carry out on a daily basis, despite the fact that most of the members of the majority have stressed on several occasions how the Covid is still with us. The regulations that will be active in a few days have not yet been formalized, but some of these will also concern a crucial sector such as transport. Those used to using them daily to reach their workplace or study must therefore be aware of them in order not to incur penalties.

STOP TO THE GREEN PASS TO TRAVEL – The Green Passthe certification that is granted both to those who have been vaccinated and to those who have recovered from Covid or have undergone a swab with negative results, it will no longer be necessary to board buses, trains, planes, ships and coaches. This seems to be the line towards which the executive led by Mario Draghi is moving and which should be made official soon. However, this is not a free all, it should be emphasized. In fact, everyone will have to continue to use the masks throughout the journey, both for vehicles in service on long-distance routes, and for local public transport.

LOCAL PUBLIC TRANSPORT – In this regard, there is really a doubt that will have to be clarified in a short time. Until now, in fact, all occupants were required to use the mask Ffp2, which guarantees greater protection both to the wearer and to other people who meet. The consultants of the Ministry of Health seem to be willing to focus again on this type of device; many, in fact, too often use surgical instruments in an inappropriate way, leaving the nose or part of it uncovered, a reduced risk with the other model.