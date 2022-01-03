News

new rules from 10 January

Starting next January 10th, new provisions on green certifications will come into force in Italy. They will last until March 31, or until the cessation of the state of epidemiological emergency. The Super Green Pass – what you get only if you are vaccinated or cured of Covid – will be needed for access to swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team sports, wellness centers even within accommodation facilities. In addition, the reinforced Green Pass will be required to access the spaces used for changing rooms and showers. Carers of non self-sufficient people are excluded from the obligation. Until March 31, the obligation will apply to indoor and counter catering. At the moment the enhanced certification is necessary to sit and consume indoors in bars and restaurants, even in the white area.

Where you need the Super Green Pass

From 10 January the Super Green Pass will be required in spas, except for the accesses necessary for the provision of services falling within the essential levels of assistance and for the performance of rehabilitative or therapeutic activities. Also required in theme and amusement parks. The new Green Pass will be needed for cultural centers, social and recreational centers, including summer centers, and related catering activities. Educational centers for children are excluded from the obligation. From next year as well to access the activities of the gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos, you will need to be in possession of the Super Green Pass.

