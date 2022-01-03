new rules from 10 January

Starting next January 10th, new provisions on green certifications will come into force in Italy. They will last until March 31, or until the cessation of the state of epidemiological emergency. The Super Green Pass – what you get only if you are vaccinated or cured of Covid – will be needed for access to swimming pools, swimming centers, gyms, team sports, wellness centers even within accommodation facilities. In addition, the reinforced Green Pass will be required to access the spaces used for changing rooms and showers. Carers of non self-sufficient people are excluded from the obligation. Until March 31, the obligation will apply to indoor and counter catering. At the moment the enhanced certification is necessary to sit and consume indoors in bars and restaurants, even in the white area.