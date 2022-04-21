After Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a United States federal judge, ruled that the federal mandate on wearing masks on commercial flights is illegal, thousands of passengers have begun Say goodbye to face masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) they insisted that the rules on masks remain in force until May 3However, the Florida judge annulled that directive last Monday, April 18.

After that, various commercial airlines have begun to be less demanding with mask requirements.

New rules in the United States on the use of masks on flights

With the latest legal ruling, most major airlines in the US have made the wearing of masks optional, Nevertheless, this can change depending on the airline, as some require face coverings when flying or arriving at certain destinations.

For its part, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) points out that will not enforce the use of masks on public transport.

Will the judge’s ruling be appealed?

The United States Department of Justice has announced that they will appeal Mizelle’s ruling only if the CDC determines the mandate is still necessary to protect public health.

Airlines where the use of masks is optional

US airlines where now The use of face masks is optional:

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Allegiant Air, Hawaiian Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines.

Passengers can still wear masks on board the plane if they so wish.

What about international flights?

The use of face masks on international flights It depends on the airline and/or the destination you are traveling to.

United Airlines noted that Masks will not be required on “select international flights”while American Airlines assured that masks may be required “from certain international locations based on country requirements.” That said, it is recommended Check with the airlines before you fly.