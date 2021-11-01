new rules of behavior irritate the westerners, but the Japanese like them – Nerd4.life

Some new rules of conduct from Final Fantasy 14 they have created a really interesting cultural contrast, which sees the Japanese cheering and the irritated westerners. Of course the Japanese are right, but let’s not run too fast.

The new rules simply state: “Be kind and respectful and keep in mind how others may feel about what you are about to say. If you think your comment would make another person even slightly uncomfortable, you better keep it to yourself.

Furthermore, what can be interpreted as a joke with friends, could make someone uncomfortable, who might not mention it in order not to be excluded. This is also true for longtime friends where respect may be even more important.

Keep in mind that even in situations where there will be violations, if the parties involved manage to reach a shrewd mortgage, there will be no consequences. Conflicts based on communication can be resolved by communicating. However, if you happen to accidentally say something inappropriate, we urge you to accept your mistake and correct yourself.”

The regulation he continues by giving indications on how to relate to others during the game, for example avoiding giving orders on how to play and avoiding heavy criticisms that try to force someone to play in a certain way or that offend him. Of course it is allowed to give suggestions, but not to make direct attacks on people, who basically just want to have fun.

To read it well, more than a regulation it is a series of advice also very valid for everyday life. For many Japanese this invitation to kindness and mutual understanding was sacrosanct, so much so that many wrote that certain rules should also be adopted in reality.

In the West, however, there was a strong one division on the subject, with accusations to Square Enix of having bowed to the social justice warriors, of having wanted to favor the culture of snowflakes, of having become a kind of Big Brother and of having killed any possibility of dialogue within the game. As if asking not to offend others is a violation of freedom of expression (how many blasphemies in your name). Fortunately, there is also a part that has taken the novelty well, demonstrating greater maturity and analytical skills.