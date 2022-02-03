new rules, the 2 trap mistakes that bother you, never make them

Using an ATM is an absolutely natural gesture for most Italians, but as we will see, many things have changed and we really need to be careful.

The ATM changes and evolves and always offers new features, Italians love this fast way of making withdrawals but the government disagrees. In fact, the government is waging a real war on cash and consequently the ATM inevitably ends up in the crosshairs. But as we will see, it is not only the taxman who moves against us when we use ATMs. First of all there are fewer ATMs and this is a big problem especially for those who live in small towns. But beyond that it is the new limits on cash that potentially get many Italians into trouble. In fact, if you use € 1,000 upwards for a cash payment you risk a fine of up to € 50,000.

Dangers that cost you dearly

Until last year the limit was € 2,000 but now it has dropped to € 1,000. This changes the use of the ATM because if we withdraw from € 1,000 upwards at the ATM, the bank can ask us for explanations and if our movement seems suspicious it can even report to the taxman. But another thing to pay particular attention to is the ATM itself. It has now become very easy for criminals to hide micro-cameras in the ATM that can understand the pin code. These are cameras that are really difficult to discover, but they can cause big trouble to those who let themselves be caught out. So it becomes essential to examine the ATM. If it seems tampered with or in any way abnormal you have to give it up and look for another door. The risk is real and many fall for it.

Read also: Fisco: cornered by the new algorithm that even knows this about us

But this year there will also be an increase in commissions for those who withdraw from the counter of another bank.

Read also: Bonus Renzi 2022: those who celebrate € 1,200 and those who thought they had it and are disappointed

In short, the ATM is increasingly in the crosshairs.