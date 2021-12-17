New rules to enter Italy, tourism on the alert: “A scourge” – Economy

Milan, 15 December 2021 – The medical tightening on travel, in particular on arrivals from abroad (from quarantine to swab also for those vaccinated with green pass), decided by the government and in force from tomorrow until 31 January, is not only over in the sights of the EU but also and above all in that of the tourism industry. Because the new measures imposed to deal with the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid risk turning into a frost on the Christmas and New Year holidays. A squeeze that, Coldiretti estimates based on Bank of Italy data, concerns those 6 million foreign travelers who in the last year, before the pandemic, arrived in Italy near the Christmas and New Year holidays. But also the Italians who had planned them outside the border for this year, about 800 thousand, in any case 58% less than the 2.1 million in 2019. The Omicron tsunami, adds Coldiretti, pushes to say goodbye to the great European capitals and more distant destinations but also causes widespread uncertainty that is postponing …

There is no doubt, warns Pier Ezhaya, president of Astoi-Confindustria Viaggi, association that represents over 90% of tour operators in Italy, that the new anti-Omicron measures on travel are a “blow“. Not so much for departures outside the beautiful country, even if Jordan has been removed from the open tourist corridors (Aruba, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, Egypt and the Maldives which are already sold out), creating many problems for those who remember Stefano Dall’Ara, president of Robintur Travel Group and vice president of Fto-Confcommercio, he had already booked. The “blow” concerns arrivals from abroad, in particular, adds Ezhaya, those towards the mountains, where just yesterday the hoteliers of a place like Cortina spoke of a boom Christmas and New Year also for the closure of Austria. But to suffer, with the foreseeable rain of cancellations, will also be the cities of art. “Unfortunately – comments the president of Astoi – we have done our competitors a favor for their holidays on the snow as French and Swiss”.

If the avalanche of cancellations has not yet started and for now the air carriers have not canceled flights, say “scourge“Dall’Ara also talks about the Christmas holidays. Especially for the short holidays, from the weekend to four-five days, characteristics of foreign tourists (especially Europeans) for tours in the art cities of the Peninsula and that, if quarantine is involved, they in fact vanish. Therefore? “So the government’s measures can be understandable for the new health emergency – always replies Dall’Ara – but they must be accompanied by as many measures to support the sector which, for organized tourism, sees suffering. 13 thousand agencies and 90 thousand employees“.

The loud cry of alarm also comes from Federalberghi that just the other day he had estimated over 14 million Italians on holiday for the holidays, almost 20% less than in 2019, with 97% who will remain in Italy for New Year’s Eve and, compared to pre-Covid, the fewer foreign tourists arrive, especially in the cities of art. Now it risks going much worse. “We do not understand the reasons that lead the government to define the strictest restrictions in Europe for the entry of foreign citizens into Italy, despite the success of the vaccination campaign, which has led Italy to obtain the best results. ‘Europe “, warns the association chaired by Bernabò Bocca. “In recent weeks – continues the federation of hoteliers – tourism companies have supported theyet another effort, adapting to the new indications on the green pass It is on super green pass, on the assumption that the contribution of all would have created the conditions to allow the peaceful development of economic and social activities. We would have expected everything except this bad surprise, which turns the clock back and rejects foreign tourists, diverting them to competing countries “.

It is therefore “a serious damage to the country“which has already seen from January to September the expenditure of foreign tourists decrease by about 20 billion compared to the corresponding period of 2019. And to” complicate the situation “there are the tight deadlines of the ordinance which does not take into account the fact that in the travel and tourism economy decisions are taken well in advance and companies have already hired staff and replenished stocks for the winter season. “We ask – Federalberghi concludes – that the ordinance be reformulated in order to allow businesses and tourists to reorganize “and” we also reiterate, also in the light of extension of the state of emergency, the request to include in the Budget Law adequate support measures of the sector “and the extension of the layoffs.