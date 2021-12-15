New rumors about the future of Inter, Nerazzurri fans in seventh heaven

Confirmations are raining on the interest del Pif fund, direct expression of the ruling family in Saudi Arabia, for theInter. The news has been circulating for a few weeks, to be honest, but fresh from the day are the updates of Filippo Grassia, journalist of Radio Rai ed former Councilor for Sport of the Lombardy Region, who spoke of significant steps forward in the negotiation. The transfer of ownership of the Nerazzurri club could even take place shortly.

Inter at Pif, updates from Filippo Grassia

After briefly hinting at a sudden acceleration of the negotiation a “Zona Cesarini”, on Radio Uno, Grassia gave ample information on the affair in a speech on TV by Calciomercato.it: “The negotiation has been going on for a few weeks, but from what I understand it has accelerated in the last few days so it may be that the family Zhang can accept the Saudi fund’s offer. I believe that this operation is independent from market negotiations, it goes ahead on its own, it is important because there is a figure quite close to one billion euros on the plate. For my part, I am confident in the sense that in any case it is not the only subject that has approachedInter: one Saudi, one American and another of which I do not have perfect knowledge ”.

Inter towards the sale to Pif, enthusiastic fans

The possible advent of the Saudi fund unleashes the Inter fans on social networks. “Today for the first time a journalist, usually quite authoritative, spoke about PIF… Is there a grain of truth? ”Dave asks hopefully. Magic Wand uses tones of yesteryear: “We hope to soon be free from the Bolshevik yoke that forces us not to buy even toilet paper anymore. Now only debts debts debts “. Filippo is almost moved: “There is little to say, it is happening, it is undeniable”. Maurizio is delirious: “Andiamooooo”. MarioBano, on the other hand, prepares to mock his opponents: “A proverb says that where there is smoke there is also fire. The news has been circulating for some time, I don’t know if it will happen but if it happens many livers will burst ”. Few are those who remain cautious. Like MatteoTomb: “The feeling is that everyone wants to be ready, standing, on the wagon of the ‘sale of’Inter to Pif‘, despite the denials. It is that I say-I do not say that creates a beautiful confusion ”.

