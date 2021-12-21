New Russian invisible warship destroyed by flames in a top secret shipyard: the mission was to transport the lethal hypersonic missiles

A new Russian stealth warship was almost completely destroyed after it caught fire at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg. The scale of the fire that began on Friday caused a serious setback to the naval modernization of the Kremlin. The images show devastating damage to the ship (estimated at 262 million euros while the total cost of the ship is 375) which was designed to carry Vladimir Putin’s lethal Mach-9 hypersonic missiles, the deadly new Zircon – or Tskirkon – missiles. capable of moving at 10,734 km / h and seen as “unstoppable” by current Western technology. Huge flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the corvette called the Provornyy. This is the latest in a series of mysterious fires in top-secret military shipbuilding facilities with damage totaling hundreds of millions of euros, the reports say. Russia says there were no weapons or crew aboard the ‘invisible’ radar corvette when the fire broke out, however, other sources say three crew members were injured. The hull is said to be intact, but the entire superstructure and deck now need to be dismantled. The Gremyashchiy corvette – the first of this new type – was recently deployed on the Russian Pacific coast where it was armed with Kalibr missiles. The Russian government recently started large-scale production of Zircon missiles at a top secret facility in Reutovo, near Moscow. Late last month, Russia also revealed a “successful” test of its Zircon missile, launched from a warship in the White Sea. The “unstoppable” weapon hit a target some 402 km away from Admiral Gorshkov’s frigate, the Moscow Defense Ministry said on November 29. Putin today honored the creator of the Zircon, Boris Obnosov, head of the Tactical Missile Corporation, giving him the Hero of Russia honor. Reuters video



