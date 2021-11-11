New Sabatini in Maneuver: from 2022 the rules change

The Nuova Sabatini is refinanced up to 2027 but from 2022 there will be a return to disbursement in several installments: one-time contribution only up to 200 thousand euros.

Refinancing of the New Sabatini with surprise: the Budget Law 2022 it ensures continuity to the support measure for productive investments by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, but modifies the disbursement criteria. The novelty peeps out in the defined text of the bill of the Maneuver, which after a profound revision is finally preparing to land in the Senate for parliamentary discussion.

Loan settlement

The incentive for capital goods of SMEs sees the modality of liquidation of the contribution with respect to the facilitated form that had been foreseen for 2021, returning to the traditional system of quotas, while the single tranche it is again limited to incentives that fall below a certain threshold.

In the event of a loan for an amount not exceeding 200,000 euros, the grant can be disbursed in a single solution within the limits of available resources.

For the requests presented by companies starting from January 1, 2021 (presumably until December 31, 2021), the rule is in force for which the disbursement of the contribution always takes place in a single solution, regardless of the amount of the loan, as required by Article 1, paragraph 95, of Law 178/2020 (last year’s Maneuver).

Refinancing

As for the financial dowry, the Maneuver provides for an integrated spending authorization of 240 million euros for each of the years 2022 and 2023, and of 120 million for each of the years from 2024 to 2026, as well as with a further 60 million for the year 2027.

The measure, we remind you, facilitates thecredit access of SMEs for the purchase or leasing of tangible assets (machinery, plants, business capital goods, new factory equipment and hardware) or intangible assets (software and digital technologies) for productive use.