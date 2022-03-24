New sale of 4K and 8K TVs on the Samsung website

At the beginning of March, the official Samsung store put some of its most interesting high-end 4K and 8K televisions on sale, with discounts reaching up to 67% of its original price.

These offers were very juicy but they lasted a very short time, and it seems that Samsung must have done very well, since just 10 days later it has returned to liquidating those same televisions, in addition to a few additional models within of its catalog on the Samsung Spain website. These clearance offers will be available until next April 3 at 23:59 (Madrid time).

With regard to televisions, we are talking about just over half a dozen premium quality smart TVs, with Ultra HD resolution and panels ranging from 55 inches to larger models whose screens reach dimensions of up to 85 inches (the latter with 8K resolution) and incorporate the new Neo QLED technology presented by Samsung in 2021.

TV Q95TD QLED 138 cm 55” 4K Smart TV (2021) : Ultra HD 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology, HDR 2000, 4K artificial intelligence to improve picture quality and OTS (Object Tracking Sound). | Price: €1,799.00 -> €949.00 (Discount of 47%) | View on Samsung website

TV Q95TD QLED 163 cm 65" 4K Smart TV (2021) : The same model, but with a larger 65-inch screen. It includes Quantum Dot technology, HDR 2000, 4K artificial intelligence for image enhancement and OTS (Object Tracking Sound) audio. | Price: €2,799.00 -> €1,099.00 (Discount of 61%) | View on Samsung website

TV QN750A Neo QLED 163 cm 65″ 8K Smart TV (2021): A TV with 8K resolution with Quantum Matrix Technology miniLEDs, Neo QLED 8K processor with AI, Quantum HDR 2000, anti-glare screen and OTS sound. | Price: €3,698.99 -> €2,149.00 (Discount of 42%) | View on Samsung website

TV QN800A Neo QLED 8K 163 cm 65″ 8K Smart TV (2021) : 65-inch 8K TV with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro technology with mini LEDs that create more light and more precisely. It mounts a Neo QLED 8K processor with AI with 16 neural networks that analyze and improve the image, anti-glare screen and 4 speakers with OTS Pro sound. | Price: €3,699.00 -> €2,399.00 (35% discount) | View on Samsung website

TV QN900A Neo QLED 8K 163 cm 65″ 8K Smart TV (2021) : 65-inch 8K TV with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro mini LEDs, Neo QLED 8K processor with artificial intelligence, better brightness and contrast with Quantum HDR 3000, anti-glare screen and OTS Pro audio. Includes free wall installation. | Price: €4,999.00 -> €2,999.40 (Discount of 40%) | View on Samsung website

TV Q95TD QLED 189 cm 75" 4K Smart TV (2021) : 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with Quantum Dot technology, HDR 2000, 4K Artificial Intelligence to enhance OTS image and audio. | Price: €4,999.00 -> €1,649.00 (Discount of 67%) | View on Samsung website

TV QN800A Neo QLED 8K 189 cm 75″ 8K Smart TV (2021) : 75-inch TV with 8K resolution. Incorporates Quantum Matrix Pro technology with mini LEDs to create more light more precisely, Neo QLED 8K AI processing chip with 16 neural networks to analyze and enhance the image up to 8K, optimized contrast and colors with Quantum HDR 2000, OTS sound Pro and anti-glare screen. | Price: €4,999.00 -> €2,899.00 (Discount of 42%) | View on Samsung website

TV QN900A Neo QLED 8K 214 cm 85″ 8K Smart TV (2021): 85-inch TV with 8K resolution. It uses Quantum Matrix Technology Pro technology for greater light and contrast, mounts a Neo QLED 8K processor with AI, better brightness and contrast with Quantum HDR 4000, OTS Pro sound with 6 speakers and an anti-glare screen. | Price: €9,999.00 -> €5,999.40 (Discount of 40%) | View on Samsung website

In short, what we find in this liquidation process are the Q95TD models with a 4K screen from 2021 in different sizes, as well as the Neo QLED 8K smart TVs with screens between 65 and 85 inches.

Probably the most tempting offer is that of the 75-inch 4K model, whose price has been reduced by more than 3,300 euros, although the most interesting may be the 55-inch Q95TD television, which now has a price below the barrier of the thousand euros.

Regarding 8K televisions, which are the ones that get the most powerful discounts, some of almost 4,000 euros, perhaps I see them a bit expensive for personal use, but without a doubt it can be an interesting bet if we have a local or a business open to the public and we are looking for a big TV that looks really good.