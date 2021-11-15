New San Siro, Mayor Sala: ‘I’m worried about expensive tickets, but let’s move on’

No backtracking and, above all, no revision of the original plans on which an agreement was (finally) found. The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala reiterated once more that the new Inter and Milan stadium will be built where the San Siro stadium has stood since 1926. Speaking to the microphones of Radio Popolare, the mayor of Milan confirmed his opposition to the hypothesis of calling a referendum to decide the fate of the historic stadium named after the memory of Giuseppe Meazza since 1980, a facility where the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri built and enriched a story full of trophies and indelible memories. “That the referendum is not a loophole for politics”, thundered Sala.

STILL POSITIONS

–

“I believe that referendums must be related to ethical and moral issues. If, on the other hand, they are a loophole for those who do not want to decide and throw the choice back on citizens, I disagree. It’s not my way of doing politics. The dialogue – continued Sala – should rather be done on how to address urbanization charges, on how we work on the neighborhood. It’s not that I don’t see the dispute, the referendum can also be held. But I’ve been holding on for two years and I got what I wanted to achieve, unique in Italy. Isn’t that enough after that? Should I tell the teams not to do it? ”Asked the Milanese mayor in a sarcastic tone. “For the clubs, the implant is a priority and they would go to do it elsewhere, for example in the areas of the Città della Salute in Sesto San Giovanni. The real risk – Sala concluded – would be that of finding an abandoned and unusable San Siro, with annual management costs of 10 million euros. From an environmental point of view we would have done worse ”, concluded Sala. Who then underlined a crucial aspect for the fans: that relating to the price of tickets. “When Milan tried to excessively raise the ticket prices for the Champions League, people rebelled and went back. It is a topic that worries me and is particularly close to my heart ”, assured Sala,“ I am discussing it with both clubs ”.