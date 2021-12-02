New San Siro, Milan and Inter’s response to the critics. Antonello: ‘No speculation’. Scaroni: ‘I came to terms with the municipality. There is an urgent need to have the stadium ‘| First page

The construction of the New San Siro Stadium is of vital importance for both Inter and AC Milan, but several committees are continuing to push to avoid the demolition of the Meazza and aim to collect signatures to start a popular referendum and block projects. Interviewed by Courier Milan both the Nerazzurri CEO Alessandro Antonello, both the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni, they once again explained the point of view of the two companies.

ANTONELLO – “That of the clubs is not a speculative operation. We have returned within the parameters of the Pgt. The only interest that the clubs have is to have a modern stadium that can support them in their development and make them competitive with other clubs. “There is no will to build speculation. We are football clubs, we play football, but we want to have infrastructures that guarantee us results at a European level. It is our only aim. We have accepted the reduction in volumes to show our will to pursue that.” which is an important goal not only for the clubs but also for the city. Less volumes mean 50,000 square meters of more green and an eco-sustainable stadium “.

SCARONI – “After three years of hard work we have arrived at a solution that the Municipality and in particular the mayor has made its own. It is a point of decline that has cost us, but which we consider reasonable given the urgency we have to have a new stadium for our teams. The referendum is a topic that concerns the administration. For us the speech is very simple. If Milan and Inter want to compete in Europe with teams that earn three times what we earn, the new stadium is a primary requirement . But at this point we no longer ask ourselves the problem because we believe that the decision has been made. In the face of a refusal we would have reasoned about different solutions. For us it is essential to have certainty about the times. The more the years pass, the more ours clubs become less competitive. We need to be sure we can do the jobs by a certain date. “

SAN SIRO – On the old plant Antonello explains: “San Siro, although iconic, has had its day. There is a need for a modern, attractive and above all safe stadium. The Italian stadiums have an average age of 74 years. In Europe, 150 systems have been built in the last 10 years. for 20 billion in investments and only 9 percent of the plants are privately owned. Restructuring it? The intervention would have been so invasive that it would have made San Siro unrecognizable. The identity element that we want to keep today would still be lost. the volumes and we will understand what kind of investment we are going to make. For the extra contribution on public housing there is a table that is always open with the administration “. Scaroni, on the other hand, reiterates: “The stadium is so important to us that if we hadn’t had this chance we would have gone to make the stadium outside Milan. The new stadium is a vital necessity. San Siro is iconic because there are Milan and Inter. Being iconic comes from the presence of two great teams and not because it is beautiful or unique in the world. The iconicity will continue in the new stadium. Renovating it? We are reviewing the two projects to see what a vestige means: it could be a tower, a piece of curve … we are looking at it “.

DEAR TICKETS? – The issue of the possible increase in tickets is instead treated as follows by Antonello: “I want to clarify immediately. The additional revenues do not come from the increase in ticket prices, but from the revenues induced by the additional services that a modern stadium can guarantee. We do not intend to change the fare structure, the curves will always be there, like popular prices” . And Scaroni a wheel: “The corporate seats are sold to companies and not to fans who will continue to have tickets at popular prices. I remember that Arsenal has 8,000 corporate seats and 52,000 seats for fans. The 8,000 corporate seats generate revenues equivalent to 52,000 places”.

THE MESSAGE TO THE CRITICS – Scaroni closes with a message to the committees: “We want to give Milan the most beautiful stadium in Europe and perhaps in the world. I don’t understand why it shouldn’t be accepted by everyone. I am convinced that when the new stadium is seen, even the nostalgic and romantics will have the opportunity to change their mind.” A wheel Antonello: Rings or Cathedral? Choice by Christmas. Probably when the fans see the project for the new stadium they will look forward. “