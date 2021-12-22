New San Siro stadium, Milan and Inter choose the “Cathedral”: Populous’s project wins. The pro-Meazza committees appeal to the TAR

The Meazza stadium will remain standing until at least Winter Olympics of the 2026, but in the meantime Milan And Inter have already chosen his successor: Cathedral. The concept presented by Populous studio it turned out to be the project chosen by the two clubs for the new facility a San Siro. “In the coming weeks the details will be finalized to define terms And development of the design of the New Stadium in Milan“, Reads a joint statement. The announcement of the winning project, which beat the competition of the Rings of Sleeve-Cmr And Sportium, arrives at the same time as confirmation by the committees San Siro coordination And YesMeazza of the intention to proceed with a appeal to the Tar against the resolution of public interest by the municipal council of Milan of November 5, 2021.

The resolution is mentioned in the statement from Inter and Milan: in addition to the construction of the new stadium, “the reconfiguration of the area where the Meazza currently stands through the creation of a district for sport and leisure, with a new public park of about 50 thousand square meters of green filtering, as well as a further significant reduction in ancillary volumes, up to the limit set by Territory Government Plan“. Following the resolution, the clubs accelerated the decision-making process to finalize the choice of Populous and subsequently start the final design, which will take a few months of work with the aim of arriving at a presentation of a complete project in the course of 2022.

Read Also San Siro Stadium, Little Steven’s appeal: “We have to save him”. Bruce Springsteen’s guitarist against the downing of the Meazza

In the meantime, the committees fighting to avoid the demolition of the current stadium promise battle: Gabriella Bruschi on behalf of the san Siro Coordination Committee, e Luigi Corbani on behalf of the SiMeazza Committee they gave a mandate to the lawyers Veronica Dini, Felice Besostri And Roberta Bertolani to proceed with the appeal to the TAR. “The appeal times are tight: it must be filed by January 4th“, Reads the press release from the San Siro Coordination, which also launches the collection of signatures for membership. “It is emphasized that the appeal is not reserved for residents only, which in any case will be the first signatories: given the importance of the project, in fact, even an audience will be able to take legal action much wider of citizens ”, the press release reads again. “This is one of the many actions on the pitch in the direction of protect the Meazza stadium, which can be modernized, avoiding building another plant and other massive buildings on top a green area, which could instead be made available to citizens. Just as it could be redeveloped the surrounding area with services that are not so impactful ”, reads the press release signed by Gabriella Bruschi.