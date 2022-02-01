New Sardinia passes to the Sae group

From today 1 February, the Sae Sardegna company (subsidiary of the Sae-Sapere Aude Editori Group) is the new owner of the newspaper La Nuova Sardegna. The transition from Gedi News Network to Sae Sardegna was formalized yesterday in Cagliari and the handover took place at midnight on January 31, 2022 in the offices of the new company where the editorial staff and administration of the newspaper are based. Also present were Roberto Briglia and Gianni Vallardi, owners of DBInformation, which has edited the newspaper for the last five years. The signing of the purchase agreement was attended by the president and CEO of the Sae Group, Alberto Leonardis, and the CEO of Gedi News Network, Fabiano Begal.

After the acquisition in December 2020 of the newspapers Il Tirreno, Nuova Ferrara, Gazzetta di Modena and Gazzetta di Reggio, the Sae Group adds, with Nuova Sardegna, another important, historical and authoritative piece to its project of strong establishment in the field local and national information. The corporate structure is formed by the Sae Group, the controlling shareholder, by the Fondazione di Sardegna, by Depafin of the De Pascale Group and by AbInsula Srl from Sassari. The director Antonio Di Rosa has been confirmed at the helm of the newspaper.

Roberto Briglia and Gianni Vallardi of Db Information have published a press release where, after 5 years of significant results for La Nuova, in a well-known editorial landscape in its difficulties, they thank all the journalists, employees and collaborators for their commitment to these years and wish their friend director, Antonio Di Rosa, new and important successes. Best wishes to the new publishers, in the certainty that they will give even greater impetus to the development of such a glorious publication.