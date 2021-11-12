New scam “empty-account” with a fake SMS from Poste: how to recognize it and what to do if you receive it

An “empty-account” text message is circulating in these hours targeting users of the Italian Post Office. Through the message, credible enough. the credentials to connect to the site are stolen, thus giving access to all services. Cybercriminals, through “spoofing”, are able to send the message with the same identification number as the Italian Post Office service and therefore the text message will appear under the lawful ones sent by the service.

The scam, what is contained in the text of the sms

In the text of the SMS, users are informed that there is a problem with the personal data of their account and are asked to correct the data by clicking on a link. After clicking, you will come to a page explaining the problem and pointing out that the account will remain locked until the error is corrected. The text: “We inform you that the access and functions of your Postepay Poste Italiane account have been temporarily disabled. This measure was taken because you ignored our previous request to carry out the mandatory verification of your Online Banking profile. Before we re-enable the use of your card we need you to confirm your identity by filling in a series of data already entered on our site at the time of your registration on the portal. We invite you to click on the following button and follow the instructions “. But the site that opens is not the original one of Poste Italiane so whoever enters the data, hands them over to criminals who will try to use them to steal money or to obtain loans or other services in the victim’s name, without paying them.

The scam with the sms, how to defend yourself

Poste Italiane, through its website, indicates how to defend against scams. First of all, it should be remembered that Poste Italiane and PostePay never ask for confidential data (user, password, security codes to perform a transaction, for example OTP-One Time Password code received via sms) in any way (e-mail, sms, chat social networks, call center operators) and for no purpose. You must never reply to e-mails, text messages, calls or chats from call centers where you are asked for your personal codes (user name, password, security codes, payment card details); You should always check the trustworthiness of an email before opening it and you should not download attachments of suspicious emails before verifying that the sender is known or official. Furthermore, any phishing e-mails must be reported to Poste Italiane by forwarding them to the address: antiphishing@posteitaliane.it. And then trash them and delete them from the trash as well. You can also use the App to take advantage of the free push notification service and be informed in real time on payment transactions made with your current account and your payment cards, or activate the notification service via SMS on your mobile phone, free for payments on websites and apps.

