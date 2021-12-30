New scam on WhatsApp: beware of messages from unknown numbers

The usual” WABetaInfo reports the presence of a new scam on WhatsApp which would aim to extort personal information through messages ad hoc conveyed by unknown numbers

The scams on WhatsApp they seem to run quite fast, as shown by the various reports on the net regarding fake gift vouchers and attachments containing dangerous viruses ready to tear through the security of smartphones. The reason why attackers use the instant messaging app to lure new victims is closely linked to the massive popularity gained over the years by Whatsapp, now a point of reference to keep in touch with our acquaintances.

If that of the fake gift certificates on Whatsapp is now a real regular (but in fact there are those who continue to fall for it, perhaps because they are enticed by the prize), the same cannot be said about the latest scam reported by the expert WABetaInfo. According to the source, some users have received messages from VOIP numbers containing phrases like “Sorry, who are you? I found you in my column ”, in order to strike a fight and deceive the person targeted.

New scam on WhatsApp: do not give personal information to unknown contacts

We are therefore not faced with strange links conveyed through the classic chains of Saint Anthony, but rather a chat in which our interlocutor (the attacker, in fact) starts a conversation with the sole aim of extorting, in the meantime of speech, personal information and social contacts, which could then be misused by the scammer himself to pursue less than noble purposes.

We have no information on the spread of this WhatsApp scam also in Italy, but in any case a generalized discourse is valid: never provide personal information to unknown contacts and, if necessary, immediately report the contact to WhatsApp and block the number. Also be wary of strange links, which are nothing more than real phishing attacks that target the user’s banking and confidential data.

For report a contact to WhatsApp just enter the contact info screen and click on the appropriate item.