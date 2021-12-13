New scandal for Boris Johnson, he was also at the Downing Street party in full lockdown

New accusations against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the center of a flurry of controversy for participating in one or more Christmas parties in December 2020, organized by officials in Downing Street and in open violation of the anti-Covid regulations set up by the government itself, while the country was in lockdown due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the British tabloid Sunday Mirror, the British Prime Minister allegedly attended a “quiz party”At 10 Downing Street. Johnson’s collaborators, according to reports from some sources to the tabloid, would have used the offices of the prime minister to play a sort of remote quiz, in which Bojo would also have participated and in presence, because, according to the tabloid, “all they decided it would be more fun. ‘ In the photos published by Mirrorin fact, we see the British Prime Minister reading some questions, while at his side there are two collaborators in Christmas “dress”. According to a source mentioned by the British newspaper, at least 24 people were present in a Downing Street room, but it is unclear how many people were present in Boris Johnson’s offices. In response, a spokesman for the British Prime Minister did not deny that the quiz took place, but stated that everything took place online, maintaining the necessary distance.

The scandal of the Christmas party

But it is not the first accusation that rains on the Johnson government and on the prime minister’s collaborators of non-compliance with anti-Covid regulations during the past holidays. Yes, because in the last week, even the broadcaster Itv had posted a video in which Boris Johnson’s former press officer, Allegra Stratton, answered some questions about an unspecified one Christmas Party, only to burst out laughing defining the alleged party that took place the previous days “a business meeting”. In the following days, Johnson on several occasions apologized for the incident, claiming however that there would be no party and that all anti-Covid rules would be respected.

Cover photo: Twitter / Mirror Politics

