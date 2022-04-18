Sports

New scandal! They capture the ‘Gullit’ Peña in an apparent state of drunkenness

A new scandal has been presented about the former Liga MX soccer player, Carlos ‘Gullit’ Penaafter a video went viral on social networks where the Mexican player is seen in an apparent state of intoxication, while living with a woman, whom he also kissed.

The ‘Gullit’, who played for teams like Chivas, Cruz Azul and Club León, once again gave something to talk about off-field issues, since in the video shared by the TikTok user @caro.cruzz, the footballer is apparently appreciated under the influence of alcohol, responding to the request of the girl, who approached Peña asking for a greeting for her father.

“I just wanted a greeting to show my dad”the user shared on her TikTok account.

Although it is appreciated that the “Gullit” sends a greeting to the user’s father between cut words, he took the opportunity to kiss the girl, with whom he apparently met at a nightclub or a party.

Carlos Peña has been a globetrotter since his departure from Club León, where he showed his best level, achieving a two-time championship that allowed him to be part of the list of players of the Mexican National Team that played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, however, his Off-court problems led him to ‘knock down’ his career, and after a stint in soccer in El Salvador and Guatemala, he has been out of the field for some time, after leaving Antigua from the chapín tournament.

