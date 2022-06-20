New School: rapper Shay is the niece of which famous rapper?

In the fifth episode of “New School”, Shay invites his uncle. This is a famous French rapper!

The jurors of the New School rap contest, broadcast on Netflix, sometimes call on some of their colleagues. In the fifth episode, Shay invites a famous rapper who is none other than his uncle. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

New School ignites Netflix

Were you looking forward to it? It’s finally available! Rap lovers can enjoy, since June 9, 2022, the first season of New School.

What is it about ? of a Singing contest containing the codes of the most famous emissions such as The New Star, The Voice, or even the Star Academy.

Only difference, the program focuses on rap. Eh yes ! Netflix has been working for over a year on this French version of Rhythm + Flow.

In the United States, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and TI provide the show. Shay, CHS and Niska resume their role as jurors and accompany the various candidates in their journey.

In the first two episodes, different rappers spend castings in Paris, Brussels and Marseille. Those who manage to convince by their performance then continue the adventure.

They then face the jury, swing their best freestyles and try to keep their place. The fifth episode is dedicated to battles…

At the moment, seven of the eight episodes are online on Netflix. The final will be available on June 23 on the same platform. It’s coming !

Shay, SCH and Niska are not the only ones to judge the performances of the candidates. They sometimes do appeal to some of their colleagueslike Jul, Dinos and Doria.

The performer of the title not even good about her asked for help from his uncle… MCE TV tells you more about Nouvelle Ecole!

Go hop new clip available, @NetflixFR, @shayizi I tried to motivate myself a little more pic.twitter.com/OBTQ2ogvER — BEN plg (@ben_plg) June 15, 2022

Shay is Youssoupha’s niece

A famous French rapper makes his appearance in the fifth episode of New School on Netflix. The most informed know it, it is Youssoupha.

Author of six albums, he presents himself as one of the pillars of the French scene. He also signed his return in 2021 with an excellent project called Neptune Terminal.

The father of the family answered Shay’s call to prepare the remaining candidates for the long-awaited test of the battles face to face.

The two artists know each other very well, because they are from the same family. Yes, you read it correctly! Youssoupha is none other than the rapper’s uncle.

He says it in his song Polaroid Experience released in 2018: “I’m Pegguy’s brother, I’m Charles’s brother. I am Outi’s uncle, I’m Shay’s uncle. »

In the title Dessalines Flow in feat with Benjamin Epps and Lino, present on his last album, the rapper also pays a beautiful tribute to his niece.

“I am the best rapper in France, my niece is the best in Belgium”, can we thus hear. Discover also the revenge of Ben PLG after his elimination from New School !