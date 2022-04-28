New school seeks students for careers in construction and manufacturing – The Nevada Independent

This note was translated into Spanish and edited and adapted from a English Version.

The Clark County School District is accepting student applications through May 2 for a new school opening in August that focuses on advanced manufacturing and construction technology; two industries that officials say are huge in southern Nevada and growing.

Gia Moore, the district’s director of college readiness and school choice, said the technical training academy — which has yet to be named — will provide students with opportunities to gain experience in areas such as construction site safety training and business skills. .

Classes in the construction program will include skills related to electrical, plumbing, air conditioning and framing structures. Those in the manufacturing program will focus on safety, engineering design, and principles related to electronics.

The school, located at Maryland Parkway and Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas, is expected to serve at least 250 students in its first year and expand soon.

The new academy comes amid a growing demand for skilled workers and technicians in the manufacturing industry. The new jobs are expected to be more complex and require specialized training, but will result in better-paying entry-level jobs.

“So this is our effort and we’re responding to that, as well as taking these students down career paths that are really lucrative,” Moore said.

The school is accepting applications through May 2 for sophomores from across the district with at least eight credits, including one English and one math, earned by the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to the FAQ sheet. from school.

The new institution will only serve third-year students in the first academic year and will add final-year applicants in 2023.

Small groups of almost 25 students will be a feature of the school. Students will be provided with specialized equipment, including power tools; indicated Lilianna Bonderov, who will serve as director of the school.

The new academy will be a good option for students who are looking for flexibility in their class schedules, since some courses will be in a hybrid or distance format, which will allow them to take part of their courses outside of class hours.

The goal is for students to have time to apply the skills they are learning, in internship classes or other hands-on, work-based experiences.

Unlike other high schools or career and technical academies (CTAs) in the district, this technical training academy will not offer certain activities such as honors and advanced placement classes, or music or sports programs; although Bonderov added that students will be able to take advanced level courses through the Nevada Learning Academy either ApexLearningwhich offers subjects with distance education.

The district plans to open two CTA schools in the next few years, including one in North Las Vegas; with programs in energy technology and social services, and another in Henderson, focused on health sciences and sports medicine.

Moore said the district hopes to link Henderson to the nearby Las Vegas football team training center. Raiders.