New Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio: start of the production – Shows

Los Angeles – Production of the new film by Martin Scorsese which will be called “Killers of the Flower Moon”: in the main roles there will be Jesse Plemons and star Leonardo DiCaprio, who thus returns to work with the Italian-American master after the successes of “Gangs of New York”, “The Departed”, “Wolf of Wall Street”. In the cast even a loyal Scorsese like Robert De Niro, as well as Lily Gladstone, Pat Healy and Scott Shepherd. The screenplay was edited by Eric Roth, who has already been nominated five times for the Oscar for Best Non-Original Screenplay, which he won in 1995 for “Forrest Gump”.

The film is set in the 1920s in Oklahoma, the scene of a series of brutal murders. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF + MO) with Apple Original Films producing the news of the start of production. The film is based on the 2017 book “Killers of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by US journalist David Grann.







