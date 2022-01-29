New season of the Oratory of San Filippo Neri of the Monte Foundation in Bologna and Ravenna

BOLOGNA – On Monday 24 January, at the headquarters of the Fondazione del Monte in Bologna and Ravenna, the season of the Oratory of San Filippo Neri was presented, which will start on Saturday 29 January, curated by the Fondazione del Monte together with Mismaonda.

From January to May 2022 the Oratory will host over 35 events including shows, dialogues, book presentations, national previews and tributes to great protagonists of Italian culture. Many topics will be addressed, from the environment to science fiction, from information to the world of entertainment, from the success of talent shows to podcasts.

«For years the Fondazione del Monte has opened its beautiful Oratory, supporting the management costs and sharing the programming with Mismaonda, to offer citizens free multiform opportunities for cultural sharing. It’s a way to bring the community together and bring it back to places where people feel good together, like theaters. In these years marked by the pandemic, seeing the halls of cinemas, theaters, concerts, deserted and silent, has made us understand even more the vital role of culture. The Foundation therefore continues with great conviction to invest in what it believes to be indispensable, especially for the new generations, who have long been deprived of spaces to socialize, learn about, discover, grow and make their humanity live. Also this year, therefore, we reopen the doors of our Oratory to enhance our cultural heritage, to give new stimuli for reflection and space for creativity and to try to rediscover the social dimension that we lack “, he says. Giusella Finocchiaro, President of the Foundation.

«The past, the memory that nourishes us and directs us. The present that informs and welcomes us. The future we can imagine but also prepare for. The new programming of the Lab Oratory is oriented on different thematic lines, opening a window on the new times with a well-focused gaze on contemporaneity and the thought always turned to those who preceded us. The present is reflected in the success of talent shows and its protagonists, in current theatrical dramaturgies, in books capable of recounting the icons, obsessions and truths of this period. The past instead leads us to celebrate illustrious anniversaries but also to reconsider artists and intellectuals who have built our cultural framework. The concept of the future, of which philosophy has always known how to be the bearer, will be explored through the environmental issue and a reflection on the theme of communication that analyzes how the way of reading news has changed with a focus on podcasts “he declares. Mariangela Pitturru, artistic director of Mismaonda.

The program

ENVIRONMENT. The actor Matteo Caccia and the botanist Stefano Mancuso preview their show dedicated to the stories of men and plants that deny borders, while the philosopher Telmo Pievani, with the book ‘Serendipity’, demonstrates how nature knows more and more about the human being. The three Sunday mornings curated by the publishing house Il Mulino will also be green, which will see the presence of authors who will discuss plants, gardens and flowers: Alessandra Viola, Paola Bonfante And Carlo Tosco. The chef Marco Bianchi tells of his ‘Journey into the human body’, a book that tackles the relationship between health and well-being in an absolutely innovative way.

FANTAPHILOSOPHY. The Tlon, the two ‘pop philosophers’ so loved by young people, are back by popular demand. Maura Gancitano And Andrea Colamedici will investigate the boundaries between the future and science fiction by discussing metaverses, dystopias, extraterrestrials, but also the famous novel ‘Metz’s Speech’ by Philip Dick, which the actor and director Pietro Babina will perform on the stage of the San Filippo Neri.

INFORMATION. We live years of exasperated and confused communication: but how should the news be reported and read? Three examples are proposed: the first, satirical, will be illustrated by the comedian Enrico Bertolino and the journalist Luca Bottura; the second, radio, by the writer and presenter Claudia De Lillo; the third, focused on finding errors and typos, by journalists Marianna Aprile And Alessio Viola. A testimony on the world of podcasts and on how to listen will be offered by the editorial coordinator of Storielibere.fm Chiara Tagliaferri with ‘Les Diaboliques’, dedicated to the Giussani sisters.

TALENT SHOW. Talents are now the cult broadcasts of the small screen, but for the competitors of these programs, what changes after a long and successful television exposure? The artists will tell about their experience and perform at the Oratory NAIP (X Factor), Black Blues Brothers (Tu si que vales) And Trejolie (winners of Italia’s got talent).

BOOKS ON SCENE. More and more characters from the entertainment world who try their hand at storytelling or are told in a book. Meetings with the radio host are scheduled Fabio Canino with his volume ‘RaffaBook’ dedicated to Raffaella Carrà; the actress Francesca Neri with the autobiography ‘Come carne viva’; the actor Valerio Aprea with ‘To this then we think about it’, a tribute to the screenwriter and author Mattia Torre; the singer-songwriter Nina Zilli with his debut feature ‘The Last of Seven’; the actress Isabella Carloni who tells his four monologues contained in ‘The irreverent’; director Peter Stein which illustrates his extraordinary career in ‘Another Perspective’, a book written with the actor and director Gianluigi Fogacci.

BEFORE THE FIRST. Always very popular with the public, previews of shows are back before their official debut. The actress Stefania Rocca proposes ‘Eva’s mother’ based on the novel of the same name by Silvia Ferreri, a dialogue between a mother and a daughter about to change sex. The actress Viola Marietti plays ‘Chef’ by Sabrina Mahfouz directed by Serena Sinigaglia, while the actor Davide Pascarella presents his script ‘Notes for a text on the end of the world’.

THE MEMORY. The monologue written and performed by the actor opens the season Stefano Pesce on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance in collaboration with the Jewish Museum. It is the year of the centenary of two sacred monsters of the Italian show: Ugo Tognazzi and Vittorio Gassman. To draw a tender portrait of them will be their respective children: Ricky Tognazzi will present the documentary ‘The mad desire to live’, broadcast on Rai in March, while Paola GassmanVittorio’s eldest daughter, will remember her father with anecdotes and a theatrical taste.

Always on the edge of memory, ten years after the death of Lucio Dalla, the singer-songwriter Roberta Yellow will pay homage to the great Bolognese artist on the symbolic date of March 4, the day of birth of the songwriter who also gives the title to one of his most beautiful songs “March 4, 1943”. The evening is part of the official events directed by Ernesto Assante to be held in the city.

And again the homage to the theatrical critic Franco Quadri, an important intellectual of the second half of the 20th century, conceived and offered by the actress Fiorenza Menni and by the Ubu association. In addition, a fond memory by the theater community of the director-playwright Gianfranco Rimondi, who passed away a year ago, and the singular happening of the theatrical actor Nicola Borghesi on the events narrated by the journalist Claudio Cumani in the book ‘Grew up on bread and theater’ on the last 50 years of the Bolognese theater and its protagonists.

New this year is THE STORY OF FILIPPO, a guided tour with actors who, interpreting historical and fictional characters, will lead the public into the unveiled and secret spaces of the Oratory. The tour will tell the story of this architectural jewel dedicated to San Filippo Neri inaugurated in 1733 by Cardinal Lambertini, subsequently reduced to barracks due to the Napoleonic edicts, purchased in 1997 by the Monte Foundation of Bologna and Ravenna and restored to new life in 1999 by the architect Pier Luigi Cervellati, after the extensive damage suffered during the Second World War.

The events will be held at 20.30, with exceptions indicated in the program, at the Oratory of San Filippo Neri (via Manzoni 5, Bologna).

All meetings and shows are free admission subject to availability, with the possibility of booking via email oratoriosanfilipponeri@mismaonda.eu or via sms / whatsapp 349.7619232.

In compliance with the provisions in force for the purpose of containing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, a reinforced Green Pass and FFP2 mask will be required to access the Oratory of San Filippo Neri.